The first contestants for Dancing On Ice 2025 have started to be announced – more than three months before the start of the show.

Dancing On Ice will return to our screens in January, presumably with new partnership Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby at the helm.

Now we know who’ll be lacing up their skates to hopefully life the trophy at the end of the series.

Ferne McCann was the first star announced for Dancing On Ice 2025 (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2025: Ferne McCann signs up

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann announced she’d be taking part in Dancing On Ice 2025 on GMB on September 30.

The sign-up comes after she quit her own ITV reality show, My Family and Me. Ferne is mum to daughter Sunday, six, with acid attacker Arthur Collins, and Finty, one, with fiancé Lorri Haines.

“The point where everything changed was when Sunday actually said to me: ‘Am I famous?’ A few of her friends had seen her on an advert.

“And I was like: ‘Oh I don’t know…’ It made me feel uncomfortable. Because I don’t want her to feel she is different… After that it felt like a whole different ball game. So I went away and worked out what I was feeling, and it felt like the right time to stop.”

But Ferne hasn’t quit telly completely. Speaking about Dancing On Ice, she said: “I’m so excited. It”s going to be a huge challenge but I’m excited for the glitz and glamour of the show.”

Fans react

Ferne’s army of fans were thrilled she’s joined the line-up.

One commented: “Oh I love this!!! Cannot wait to see you Ferne!” Another said: “Yesssssss can’t wait for this @fernemccann. You will smash this good luck darling.”

Oti Mabuse, who is a judge on the show, also welcomed Ferne. She posted in the comments with a heart emoji and a high five emoji.

The Traitors star Mollie Pearce will appear on Dancing On Ice 2025 (Credit: ITV)

Mollie Pearce from The Traitors

Lorraine Kelly had the honour of announcing the second celebrity to sign up.

“It’s lovely Mollie,” said the host as the star gave her a kiss.

“I’m raring to go,” said Mollie. “The thought of it is scary but I just want to get started, get practising,” she said, before revealing her mum used to take her ice skating when she was little.

Mollie also revealed that she’ll be a bit of a daredevil. “I really want to do the headbanger. My parents are going to go mad,” said the star, who has a stoma and a limb difference.

“It’s my normal,” said Mollie when asked by Lorraine about her hand. “I’ve never let it get in my way before.”

Fans of the series were less than impressed with the signing, though, sadly.

One said: “Yet another non celeb. ITV get some proper celebrities on. Reality shows are rubbish.” A second added: “How is appearing on a gameshow a celeb? I appeared on 15 to 1 once, when am I gonna get the call?”

Steve is taking part! (Credit: ITV)

Sir Steve Redgrave

On Monday’s This Morning, Sir Steve Redgrave was announced as the third star to compete.

The Olympic rower said: “There’s been a lot of doubt in my mind. We all start next week. There’s a masterclass on Tuesday next week.

“It’s like going back to being an athlete again.”

Corrie legend Sam Aston will get his skates on! (Credit: ITV)

Sam Aston

Later on This Morning, Coronation Street actor Sam Aston was announced as the fourth contestant.

He said: “I’m nervous, don’t get me wrong. But I’m excited to get started. It’s going to be nice for the public to see me for me rather than Chesney.”

Sam said his children are excited for him to do the show. Meanwhile, the Chesney Brown actor also revealed he’s been in contact with Ryan Thomas – who won the series this year.

‘Who will lift the trophy?’

The new series of Dancing On Ice starts in January.

ITV has announced that 12 new celebrities will “prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week”. It added: “They’ll be skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.”

The statement added: “Back for a sparkling new series, the greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this challenging new discipline.

“But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps to lift the trophy at the end of the series?”

