What Dancing On Ice star Ferne McCann is famous for

Ferne McCann is a reality star and TV presenter. She was born August 6 1990, making her 34 years old.

Ferne grew up in Brentwood, Essex, and prior to her telly career, she was the winner of Miss Essex 2012 and landed in the top 15 in Miss England in 2012.

How Ferne McCann became famous

Ferne shot to fame back in 2013, when she joined series nine of TOWIE. And it didn’t take long for her to become a firm favourite.

She ended up leaving in 2015, but Ferne has showed no signs of slowing down. That same year, she finished third on I’m A Celebrity…. Then, between 2017 and 2023, she starred in her very own ITVBe reality series Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

First Time Mum followed her journey into parenting with daughter Sunday, now six.

Now known as Ferne McCann: My Family & Me, after welcoming baby Finty, one, with fiancé Lorri Haines, the star recently revealed that she’s decided to call it a day with her ITVBe series.

She explained: “I knew the time would eventually come to either have a break or stop altogether, and for the last year I’ve been thinking about it. The point where everything changed was when Sunday actually said to me: ‘Am I famous?’

“A few of her friends had seen her on an advert,” Ferne explained.

“I was like: ‘Oh I don’t know…’ It made me feel uncomfortable, because I don’t want her to feel she is different. Sunday has done the show since she was born, so she’s always been aware of the cameras. But we’d never felt she was aware of the situation. She’s never actually watched the show.

“But after that it felt like a whole different ball game, so I went away and worked out what I was feeling, and it felt like the right time to stop.”

Ferne McCann and acid attacker ex

Ferne first started dating former scaffolder and businessman Arthur Collins in 2016. In April 2017, Arthur carried out a horrific acid attack in an East London nightclub.

He was later arrested by police and Ferne announced she was pregnant with their first child. When she was 12 weeks pregnant, Ferne appeared on This Morning, discussing her ex.

“It’s been very stressful. This isn’t how I imagined my first pregnancy to be, but this isn’t about me, or the situation, my main priority is the baby,” she said. “The future for me, I’m not going to say it’s going to be easy, but I’m excited and I just want to be the best possible mum I can be.”

On November 2 2017, just days before Arthur was sentenced in court, Ferne gave birth to their daughter Sunday. After Arthur was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Ferne said she would be raising the baby as a single mum.

Prison visit with their baby

Ferne also revealed she visited Collins in prison along with their newborn daughter, and told him: “This is the last time you will see either of us. You have ruined our lives. This is what you have done. And this is what you are missing out on. You will never see us again.”

The star said: “I went to see Arthur and I took Sunday with me. This was because I am very angry about what has happened and I needed to communicate that and wanted to hear what Arthur had to say. I thought it was important that Arthur see Sunday and see exactly what his actions have led to him missing out on.

“I strongly feel for the innocent people hurt that night and I in no way condone violence as I have already made clear. It was a difficult decision to take Sunday into that environment but I felt I needed to confront him about a number of things, which I have now done.”

Ferne’s feud with Sam and Billie

Ferne was once good pals with TOWIE co-stars and sisters Sam and Billie Faiers, having gone to school with Billie. The trio were practically joined at the hip – but things look a lot different now. Their falling out reportedly kicked off back in 2017, when Ferne bagged her own reality show, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

Rumours circulated that Sam wasn’t impressed by how similar Ferne’s show was to her own television programmes, The Baby Diaries and The Mummy Diaries.

But in September 2022, their friendship well and truly ended up in the gutters, after voice notes were leaked by an anonymous Instagram account.

What did Ferne allegedly say?

In the voice notes, Ferne reportedly called Sam a “fat [bleep]”. She also allegedly brands the 32-year-old reality star an “insincere [bleep]” in the voice notes too.

As the weeks went by, more voice notes came to light. Ferne was accused of criticising Sam’s sister Billie Faiers for calling her son Arthur – the name of Ferne’s jailed ex-boyfriend.

Speaking to James ‘Arg’ Argent on her show, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, Ferne said: “I think the place that was at, Sam had it all. She had a partner, she had a baby and I didn’t.

“Yeah, I’m not condoning it. I did say something really nasty about her and it has affected my friendships. At the moment, my friendship with Billie… You know how much I… [cries] It’s really hard.”

Ferne McCann’s voice notes scandal continues

What’s more, in November of that year, more voice notes were leaked. A voice claiming to be Ferne’s slammed one of the victims of Arthur Collins’ acid attack. Ferne allegedly calls victim Sophie Hall “ugly” in the leaked messages.

Ferne later issued a statement in which she claimed they were “manipulated, edited and taken out of context”.

Following the scandal, Ferne went to the police to get to the bottom of the leaks.

‘Avoiding each other at the NTAs’

The National Television Awards in September saw the ladies in a near-miss, when they attended with ITV.

A source said: “It was a logistical nightmare because despite working for the same channel, ITV had to keep them apart and they couldn’t be placed into the same hospitality boxes. It was more than a little bit awkward.”

How did Dancing On Ice star Ferne McCann meet Lorri Haines?

Ferne is currently engaged to real estate agent Lorri Haines. The pair first struck up a romance in 2021 after Lorri saw Ferne’s photo pop up on his explore page on social media – and he dropped her a DM.

Ferne and Lorri went public with their romance in 2022 – and the rest is history! Taking things to the next level, Lorri popped the question in the summer of 2022 during a romantic trip to France.

Gushing over her beau, Ferne also revealed on the Saving Grace podcast: “We did jump into the deep end. Literally when we met each other we told each other on day one that we loved each other.

“I was like ‘I’ve met my match,’ because I am quite impulsive. I’m normally all in and he just matched my energy. It was perfect.”

What did Ferne McCann call her baby?

In July 2023, Ferne and Lorri welcomed their first child together, Finty. Lorri also has a child from a previous relationship.

Talking about her decision to name her daughter Finty, Ferne shared the A-list link to the tot’s moniker. She told OK! magazine: “I don’t know where I got it from, but when I typed it in [on Google] I saw Judi Dench’s daughter’s nickname is Finty.

“I’ve always loved it and never heard it anywhere else before. I just feel so connected to the name – she came out and she was just Finty. I think she sounds like a character out of Bridgerton.”

How tall is Ferne McCann?

Ferne’s height is reported to be 5ft 8in (172.7 cm).

Ferne on ’embarrassing’ health condition

In 2019, Ferne candidly opened up about an “embarrassing” health issue.

During her First Time Mum show, Ferne revealed how she started to experience incontinence following the birth of her baby, Sunday. She said: “I feel very much in my prime. With incontinence, I would associate that with the elderly. For me, it was really embarrassing.”

She also revealed how her incontinence started to affect her day-to-day life. Ferne then shared: “I couldn’t do cardio any more which was something I really loved. I feared going on long journeys for work as I wanted to be professional.”

Ferne McCann’s net worth

With her impressive career, it’s no surprise that Ferne has a reported huge net worth. As well as her telly work, Ferne’s made a career as an influencer and model.

She also has her own side business, a calming app called Shoorah. Her total net worth is rumoured to be £3 million.

