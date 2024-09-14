Stephen Mulhern’s near-death experience after friend saved his life during trip to New York

Stephen Mulhern once recalled a rather eventful trip to New York with a pal, revealing he was “nearly killed” while he was over there.

The presenter – who is hosting Celebrity Catchphrase today (September 14) – shot to fame in the 1990s and since then he’s not stopped.

From hosting Catchphrase to becoming the new presenter on Dancing On Ice, Stephen has become a firm favourite with viewers over the years.

And it seems Stephen is no stranger to treating himself to a holiday – but one trip away saw things take a dramatic turn when he almost perished…

Stephen recalled a scary trip to New York (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern nearly perished in New York

In an interview from June this year, Stephen spoke about his all-time favourite holidays that he has been on.

From a “debauched” lads’ holiday to Ayia Napa to a sun-soaked trip in Barbados, it seems Stephen is no stranger to jetting off abroad.

But it turns out a getaway to New York was a rather eventful trip for Stephen.

The presenter was almost no more… (Credit: ITV)

Stephen was ‘nearly killed’

“About four years ago I was nearly killed in New York,” Stephen shared to The Times. Luckily, Stephen’s pal stepped in and saved him.

He explained: “I went to walk across the road in Times Square but forgot that the traffic there goes in the opposite direction. I felt a bus go past my nose, it was that close — a friend of mine pulled me back just in time.”

Stephen Mulhern confirms new Catchphrase episodes

It comes as Stephen recently shared some epic news with his dedicated fanbase. Posting to X in August, he said: “Hello all, how you doing? Now, are you ready for this, this is big news.

“Tomorrow night [Saturday], on ITV1, the brand-new series, all-new episodes of Catchphrase begin.” He then shared a warning: “7 o’clock, don’t miss it!”

He concluded: “But remember, you know the rules of the game, just say what you see. Have a lovely weekend, and enjoy the show.”

Celebrity Catchphrase airs at 7:30pm on Saturday (September 14) on ITV1.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Stephen Mulhern on romance disaster when he was 13 years old: ‘It was very embarrassing’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.