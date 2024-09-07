Stephen Mulhern previously shared his embarrassment following an awkward first kiss.

It’s fair to say the Catchphrase host’s personal life has got people talking over the years.

And while Stephen usually keeps his love life low-key, he once opened up about a dating disaster that left him mortified.

Stephen recalled an ’embarrassing’ first kiss (Credit: Virgin Radio UK)

Stephen Mulhern cringes at dating story

Speaking to Woman Magazine in 2023, Stephen was quizzed on what age he was when he had his first kiss. And as you’d expect, things didn’t exactly go to plan.

It was very embarrassing as I only realised when I got older that it wasn’t how you should kiss.

“I was about 13, with a girl who lived on the opposite side of my road,” Stephen shared.

He went on: “It was very embarrassing as I only realised when I got older that it wasn’t how you should kiss; the only way I can describe it is it was like kissing air!”

Josie and Stephen sparked romance rumours this year (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern and Josie Gibson dating rumours

Earlier this year, rumours were flying that Stephen and Josie Gibson were dating when they were pictured holding hands and looking cosy.

The pictures, which were taken on the set of Saturday Night Takeaway, saw the pair beaming as they walked together backstage, with Stephen gripping Josie’s hand.

Fans were thrilled, jumping to the conclusion that the pair were dating. However, Stephen later shut down claims that there was a romance between himself and Josie.

Stephen shuts down Josie romance claims

Appearing on This Morning, he said: “Listen, she didn’t turn up to rehearsals, I held her hand and I showed her where to stand. That is it. Finito.”

Meanwhile in a candid chat with OK!, Josie explained: “We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air.”

She went on: “Every bloke that I come in contact with, the press seems to think that I’m having it off with them. People must think I’m a right goer. I’m not like that. To be with somebody or to even kiss somebody, I’ve really got to love them.”

Celebrity Catchphrase airs at 7:15pm on Saturday (September 7) on ITV.

