Stephen Mulhern previously recalled a rather wild lads’ holiday that had left him vowing to never return.

The presenter shot to fame in the 1990s and since then he’s not stopped. From hosting Catchphrase to becoming the new presenter on Dancing On Ice, Stephen – who is hosting Celebrity Catchphrase today (September 7) – has become a firm favourite with viewers over the years.

And it seems Stephen is no stranger to treating himself to a holiday – but one trip away with the lads had him vowing to never return.

Stephen recalled a lads’ holiday back in the day (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on ‘debauched’ lads holiday

Back in June, Stephen spoke to The Times about his past holidays and trips. And it turns out there was one that left Stephen rather unimpressed.

“My first lads’ holiday was in Ayia Napa in Cyprus in my early twenties, with two of my best mates,” Stephen shared.

I’m not a prude in any way but the whole place was just total debauchery.

The TV favourite went on to share the reason why he would “rather die” than return to the sun-soaked location.

“I’m not a prude in any way but the whole place was just total debauchery. I don’t think I’ve ever seen people drink so much, to the point where they can’t talk. The thought of going back — I’d rather die,” he added.

Party pooper.

Stephen revealed he would ‘rather die’ than go again (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on ‘hell’ holiday

The In For A Penny host also claimed that the hotel that he and his pals stayed at “was just hell too”.

He went on: “We did go to the beach as well as the clubs, but the only reason that people were there was to get over what they’d done the night before. I saw some who had obviously just slept on the beach — one side of them was completely burnt.”

Stephen Mulhern confirms new Catchphrase episodes

It comes as Stephen shared some epic news with his dedicated fanbase. Posting to X in August, he said: “Hello all, how you doing? Now, are you ready for this, this is big news.

“Tomorrow night [Saturday], on ITV1, the brand-new series, all-new episodes of Catchphrase begin.” He then shared a warning: “7 o’clock, don’t miss it!”

He concluded: “But remember, you know the rules of the game, just say what you see. Have a lovely weekend, and enjoy the show.”

Celebrity Catchphrase airs at 7:15pm on Saturday (September 7) on ITV.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Stephen Mulhern admits ‘it’s not the same any more’ as he shares career sadness

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.