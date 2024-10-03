As Dancing On Ice prepares to return to our screens, fans of the ITV hit series are eagerly waiting for the celebrity contestants to lace up their skates and take on the ice rink – and among the star-studded line-up is 22-year-old Mollie Pearce.

The reality star and model was the second celebrity revealed for the Dancing On Ice class of 2025, and her journey on the ice should be one to watch.

But who is Mollie Pearce, and what makes her an exciting addition to this season’s Dancing On Ice?

Mollie’s involvement in Dancing On Ice was revealed on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mollie Pearce?

Mollie Pearce first gained national attention as a contestant on the second series of the BBC’s hit game show The Traitors in early 2024.

The show’s unique blend of psychological drama and teamwork made it a sensation, drawing more than 8 million viewers per episode.

Mollie’s participation in The Traitors catapulted her into the spotlight. This was especially true after her appearance in the show’s nerve-wracking finale. In an unexpected twist, Mollie was on the brink of exposing Harry Clark, a close friend on the show who had secretly been a Traitor all along.

However, Harry managed to convince her of his innocence. His last-minute deception cost Mollie the £95,000 prize.

Mollie opened up about the emotional betrayal on The Traitors Uncloaked in January.

Mollie initially chose to banish Harry but changed her mind at the last minute. “I think deep down I always knew. But I just couldn’t do it,” she said.

Despite the devastating outcome, Mollie has taken the experience in stride. “I loved the experience, I loved the missions… I can’t hate him forever, can I?”

Where Mollie Pearce is from

The 22-year-old blonde was born in Nailsea – a small town in North Somerset.

Before her TV fame, Mollie worked as a hospital healthcare assistant in Bristol.

Mollie Pearce rose to fame after the shocking betrayal in The Traitors finale (Credit: BBC)

How Mollie Pearce lost her hand

Mollie has a visible limb difference on her right hand. The model was born with fingers missing from her hand – something that was spotted in the womb. However, Mollie has said that her limb difference no longer bothers her.

In an interview, she expressed that it is just part of who she is, and she’s now making waves as a disability model as a result.

In a conversation with the BBC, she recalled: “I saw a model in Primark who had one arm and I’d never seen a disability model before… I was like: ‘That is how I want to be for other people.'”

As well as that, Mollie also has a stoma, and she’s comfortable showing that off too: “It’s a double whammy. Who doesn’t want someone with one hand and a stoma bag?” she said in a podcast chat. “It can be a bit of a taboo and I think it’s super important that we do advocate for it, especially when it comes to younger people.”

Why does Mollie Pearce have a stoma?

At just 11 years old, Mollie was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a chronic illness that led to years of pain and medical complications. By age 18, she underwent surgery to remove her colon, a “massive” op that saw her small intestine diverted out of an opening in her abdomen known as a stoma. She now lives with a stoma bag – that she affectionately calls “Sid”.

Rather than letting this define her, Mollie has embraced it, using her platform to raise awareness and normalise discussions around stomas.

“That colons in the bin. Now, my small intestine sticks outside of my stomach and I have a stoma bag over the top, which collects my waste. I would never have been able to do the [Traitors] missions in the middle of a field or the middle of a loch. So actually having a stoma bag is the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said on the BBC’s All Access podcast.

“I’m very proud of Sid. He’s helped me in a lot of ways. When I was suffering with ulcerative colitis I couldn’t be away from a toilet.”

Mollie also addressed her stoma bag during her time on The Traitors. She told her fellow finalists: “I really struggled to get my head around the fact that I was going to have a stoma. I wasn’t prepared for it. 18 years old, you kind of want to be out enjoying yourself with your friends, not having this life-changing surgery.”

She then told the podcast: “We’d got to the final and we were just celebrating. It just made me realise how far I’d come from that girl who was so unwell and couldn’t leave the house.”

Mollie Pearce – age, height and Instagram fame

Mollie Pearce is currently 22 years old. She was born on January 28, 2000. The model and reality star’s height is unknown.

Mollie’s social media career started with her showcasing her limb difference, but it quickly expanded as she began proudly featuring her stoma bag in her photoshoots.

On Instagram, where she has amassed over 100,000 followers, Mollie shares glamorous shots showing off her stoma bag and promoting body positivity. She is passionate about breaking down the stigma associated with disabilities and chronic health conditions.

“We look at it as something disgusting,” Mollie said in a TikTok video. “I want to make people realise that it can have such a positive effect. It’s not a last resort or the worst thing in the world.”

She regularly posts about her experiences travelling, dating and living life to the fullest with her stoma, offering tips and advice to others.

Mollie Pierce and Harry Clark romance rumours

Mollie’s personal life has been a topic of discussion, especially following her appearance on The Traitors.

Rumours of romantic feelings between Mollie and her fellow contestant Harry Clark swirled during the show, but Mollie was in a committed relationship with her boyfriend of three years, Max Backwell, at the time.

In an interview with Metro in January, Mollie shot down the rumours that she was crushing on Harry during The Traitors.

“It’s crazy that in this day and age, a boy and a girl can’t be friends,” she complained.

“For me now having watched the show, it’s crazy that people would even think that because I don’t think any of us at any point were flirting with each other.”

Despite his double-crossing, Mollie referred to their relationship as a “super strong friendship”.

Mollie Pierce and her (now ex) boyfriend

Unfortunately, Mollie and her boyfriend of three years Max Backwell recently parted ways.

The news was reported by the MailOnline days after she was announced on the show.

“After a number of happy years together, Max and I have decided to part ways. It was amicable, and we’re both still friends,” Molly confirmed.

A source close to Mollie told MailOnline that the couple “loved their time together”, but their relationship had reached a natural conclusion.

Max, who was a pillar of support for Mollie during her time on The Traitors and throughout her journey living with a stoma, continues to cheer her on.

“He knows how much the opportunity means to her,” the source added, referencing Mollie’s Dancing on Ice debut.

Mollie Pearce will be joining the upcoming season of Dancing On Ice (Credit: BBC)

Dancing On Ice: ‘A full circle moment’

Mollie’s journey to fame hasn’t been without its challenges. Living with both a limb difference and a stoma has come with physical and emotional hurdles. However, Mollie’s determination and positive outlook have made her an inspiration to many.

For Mollie, joining Dancing on Ice is more than just another reality TV appearance. It represents a “full circle moment” in her life.

“I still just can’t get my head around the fact that I’m going on Dancing on Ice,” she gushed on Instagram.

“I have watched it since I was a little girl, so it’s a full circle moment for me.”

As the second contestant confirmed for Dancing on Ice, Mollie’s involvement was announced on Lorraine, where Lorraine Kelly described Mollie as a “brave soul”.

“I’m raring to go now,” Mollie gushed at the time. “The thought of it is scary, but I just want to get started. My mum used to take me skating a lot when I was young.”

Dancing On Ice starts on ITV1 in January.

