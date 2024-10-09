Chris Taylor has been confirmed as one of the many famous faces taking part in Dancing On Ice 2025.

The TV star is no stranger to a reality show. Now, he is set to add Dancing On Ice to his list.

But why did people slam his “disrespectful” behaviour? How did he bag a movie role in Barbie with Margot Robbie? And what Loose Women star was his dad previously engaged to? Keep on reading to find out…

Reality TV veteran Chris Taylor is also on the Dancing On Ice line-up (Credit: ITV)

What Dancing On Ice star Chris Taylor is famous for

Chris Taylor is a British television personality and reality star. He shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, and also appeared in the All Stars version five years later.

Since then, he has kept himself busy, appearing in the likes of Celebrity Dinner Date and Celebs Go Dating.

Chris Taylor’s age and where he’s from

The star was born on July 31 1990, making him 34. Chris hails from Leicester, England. Prior to shooting to fame as a reality star, Chris worked as a business development manager at a start-up company.

He shot to fame on Love Island in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Chris Taylor shot to fame on Love Island

Chris appeared on series five of Love Island in 2019. This series was the same one that made household names of the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury and Amber Gill.

Chris left the villa coupled up with Harley Brash but they ended up splitting after just a couple of weeks in the outside world.

Five years later, and Chris took part in the All Stars version of the show in 2024. He appeared with other returning show legends including Molly Smith and Tom Clare.

The star’s dad was previously engaged to Denise Welch (Credit: ITV)

Chris Taylor’s link to Denise Welch

Chris has previously revealed the major link he has to Loose Women icon Denise Welch. Before entering the Love Island villa in 2019, Chris revealed to fans in his VT: “My dad was engaged to Denise Welch when he was 19. They’re still good family friends. I’ve met her a few times, she’s lovely.”

Chris’ father ended up marrying his mum, meanwhile, Denise has been married three times. She first tied the knot to Hollyoaks actor David Easter in 1983, then Tim Healy in 1988, and Lincoln Townley in 2013.

Chris has had a busy love life since leaving the Love Island villa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How tall Dancing On Ice star Chris Taylor is

Chris is going to need a tall skating partner. The reality star reportedly stands at 6ft 1in (1.85 m) tall.

Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins

Chris met Maura Higgins on Love Island in 2019, but it wasn’t until a few years later when their friendship turned into something a little more.

Despite insisting they were just good pals at first, the pair finally confirmed their relationship on Instagram in 2021 with a loved-up post.

However, just six months later, Chris and Maura called it quits. Both Maura and Chris set out statements at the time, claiming they “still love, care and respect” each other.

In a recent episode of Celebs Go Dating, Chris opened up about his romance with Maura. He shared: “I became friends with Maura, and then… yeah, like, we were mates for ages, and then it kind of progressed into other things.”

He then revealed that he loved Maura but didn’t think that the feelings were mutual. Dating expert Anna Williamson said: “It sounds very painful,” to which Chris replied: “It was.”

Kaz and Chris were rumoured to be dating (Credit: ITV)

Are Chris Taylor and Kaz dating?

In 2024, Chris and Kaz Kamwi took part in the All Stars version of Love Island. Kaz ended up getting dumped after being left single in a recoupling three weeks in.

Following both of their exits, reports suggested that Chris and Kaz were dating, with the pair featuring regularly on each other’s social media. However, Kaz later dismissed rumours of a romance between them. Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I think everyone thinks that me and Chris are a thing.”

She also noted how there was speculation that she and other Love Island star Toby Aromolaran are a “thing”. Kaz then said: “Those are my boys! No dating, we’re all really great mates.”

Chris ruffled a few feathers on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: E4)

Dancing On Ice star Chris Taylor slammed for being ‘disrespectful’

During Chris’ stint on Celebs Go Dating this year, it appeared his behaviour ruffled a few feathers. While on the show, he took part in a mixer – and fans were left appalled when Chris discussed his public hair with the ladies.

During a conversation with his first date, Chris asked an OnlyFans model: “Tasteful, nice no bumholes. Alright cool. And what is the subscription cost?” Later on, he met up with another woman and said to her: “I don’t have any hair anywhere apart from my head and my bumhole.”

However, fans at home were not too keen on Chris’ comments. One person said on X: “I really need Chris Taylor to stop talking about his [bleep]hole hair, grow up and talk to these women with respect.” Someone else added: “Chris can’t be serious with these chat-up lines.”

Who did Chris Taylor play in Barbie?

In 2023, Chris starred in the Blockbuster movie Barbie, starring Margot Robbie. In the flick, he played a Ken, and his character said: “And the Nobel Prize for horses goes to… Ken!”

What’s more, it turns out Chris bagged the role thanks to a rather cheeky comment he made to Love Island superfan Margot.

He told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: “I went outside for a breath of fresh air and then Margot comes out. In my head, I’m like, what do you say to Margot Robbie? How do you have a normal conversation with somebody that famous?”

Chris landed the role in Barbie due to a rather cheeky comment to Margot Robbie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris added: “So I decided in my infinite wisdom to tell her about my friend who has a micropenis. It’s better than, how are you? How’s acting and that?”

He went on: “Woke up the next day like: ‘Was that real?’ And then maybe two years down the line I get an email from Warner Bros saying: ‘Do you want to audition for this role in the new Barbie film?’ I fully thought it was a prank, they were like: ‘Can you send a self-tape?’ So I thought there’s no harm in sending a self tape.”

