Strictly 2024 star Pete Wicks has always been popular with the ladies – but it’s fair to say he’s had a rather wild love life.

The reality star is making his live Strictly Come Dancing debut tonight (September 21). He will be joining the likes of Nick Knowles and Tasha Ghouri for this year’s series.

However, away from the dance floor, Pete has enjoyed a slew of relationships with several high-profile celebs. But why did he and Megan McKenna split? And which I’m A Celeb star was he spotted looking rather cosy with? Keep on scrolling to find out…

The TOWIE stars had a high-profile relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna

Strictly star Pete and fellow TOWIE star Megan McKenna first started dating around April 2016. Things soon progressed, though, when she joined TOWIE. And with that progression came numerous caught-on-camera blazing rows.

The pair broke up for the first time in 2016, after it was claimed Pete had been sexting his ex, who made Megan aware of what was happening. Pete and Megan reunited a few months later. And things were going from strength to strength until October 2017 – when they called it quits for good.

In 2019, Pete spoke about his split from Megan during an appearance on Celebs Go Dating. He shared: “About three or four months into us being together I made a few mistakes. I was messaging other women. When I start to get feelings for someone I feel vulnerable.”

It was claimed Chloe and Pete had a secret relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims’ shock romance

In 2020, TOWIE star Chloe Sims revealed that she and Pete had a secret on/off romance for two years. However, things took a dramatic turn during an episode of TOWIE when Pete ended things with the model.

“I can’t be in a relationship, I can’t give you what you want and I can’t give you what you deserve and I know that,” he told Chloe.

Peter also spoke out about his romance with Chloe in October that year. He said there were “blurred lines” and said: “Yes our relationship has been more than just a friendship. It has been romantic. There have definitely been blurred lines over the last two-years.

“We haven’t been officially seeing each other but there’s definitely been times it’s been more than just a friendship.”

Pete has dated several of his co-stars, including Ella Rae Wise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What other TOWIE stars has Pete dated?

As well as Megan McKenna and Chloe Sims, Pete has dated a further two more TOWIE stars (that we know of!).

In 2021, he struck up a romance with Ella Rae Wise – despite an 11-year-age gap. Their romance didn’t last long though, with Ella confirming their split on social media – but insisted she made a “forever friend” in Pete.

She told The Sun: “He is 11 years older than me. It is quite a bit. It’s hard because in my head I am not 21, I feel like I am more mature than my age and I get that from people, too. Even Pete doesn’t feel like he’s talking to a 21-year-old when he talks to me.”

Meanwhile, back in 2015, he dated TOWIE legend Jess Wright, when he joined the reality show. They had a snog in Marbs and started dating. However, things fizzled out, with Pete later noting that they were “not really compatible relationship-wise”.

“We’ll always have a bit of chemistry but we’re better off as friends. I think you need more than chemistry to make things work. She’ll make a good girlfriend to someone, but it isn’t going to me.”

His relationship with Shelby ended when she apparently found messages on his phone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I was devastated’

Pete also dated TOWIE star Shelby Tribble in 2018 – but things ended after eight months. It was then claimed that he was caught sexting multiple women behind her back. Oh Pete, not again!

“I always felt like I was living in Megan [McKenna]’s shadow because when we first got together he used to mention her a lot

“I was devastated, I thought he was The One but after reading those texts I was left heartbroken,” Shelby wailed to The Sun.

She also claimed to have found naked images sent from several women. And claimed that many of Pete’s messages were sent while she was in bed asleep and Pete was in the same house but downstairs on the sofa.

Pete had his say, though. “Me and Shelby were not together and it was very early on. There were a lot of things that went on very early on with her that weren’t ideal either,” he said at one point.

Pete was linked to EastEnders star Danielle (Credit: ITV)

Pete Wicks and Danielle Harold

In 2023, Pete’s best pal Sam Thompson appeared on I’m A Celebrity…. Sam – who ended up winning – starred on the show alongside other famous faces including Marvin Humes and Josie Gibson.

However, after the series ended, it was reported that at the time, Pete had grown close to Sam’s campmate, EastEnders star Danielle Harold.

The pair were spotted looking rather cosy while out in Australia – where the show is filmed.

However, Danielle appeared to shut down the dating claims during an appearance on Loose Women in December.

She explained: “We’ve been laughing so much. No, we’ve been laughing so much bless him. We come out and you go out with all the friends and family, but me and Pete are just good friends. Have been for years, but we’ve been having a good giggle about it.”

Pete makes his Strictly debut this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Pete on why he thinks he’s a ‘red flag’

In 2022, Pete opened up about his plans to settle down – despite being dubbed TV’s biggest Lothario. Speaking about settling down, Pete admitted he does want to. He said: “Yes, 100%, especially in my thirties. People are like: ‘You’re 30 what’s wrong with you?'”

Opening up on his “red flag” status, he continued on Vicky Pattison’s podcast: “People just assume no one wants you, or that it’s a red flag. I’m going to get married one day, I believe in soulmates, but I’m not going to be in a relationship if I don’t see it as the person, I’m going to spend the rest of my life with.”

Strictly curse

Even before Pete danced on screen with pro partner Jowita Przystal, the pair had sparked Strictly curse rumours. Nikita Kuzmin made an “oooh look at you two quip” during the launch show. And, before that, the pair were apparently spotted looking cosy at the NTAs.

They’re both thought to be currently single, so will they also be ready to mingle? Time will surely tell…

Watch Pete on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday (September 21) at 7:00pm on BBC One.

If you want to get all the latest Strictly news, head to our dedicated Facebook fan page HERE.

Read more: Strictly 2024 pairings revealed during glitter-packed launch show

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.