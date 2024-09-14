Strictly 2024 is back for its 20th year and already the nation’s favourite dance show has gone out with a bang.

Tonight’s episode (September 14) revealed who the 15 celebrities are paired with and what dances they will take on next week. However, a couple of fan-favourite professional dancers have not been teamed with a celebrity partner.

Despite making it to Blackpool with Angela Rippon last year, Kai Waddington has not been assigned a celebrity. Sadly, the same goes for Lauren Oakley and Carlos Gu.

That said, Lauren still admitted it feels “really special“ to be a part of Strictly’s 20th anniversary. “I’ve watched the show growing up. I watched the first episode, so I can’t believe I’m now part of it, especially in such a monumental year. It’s the best show on telly, so I’m not surprised it’s lasted 20 years, and I just feel really lucky to be part of it. It’s amazing,“ she said.

Dianne Buswell will be teaching Chris McCausland to dance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Comedian Chris McCausland has been paired with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell, who made it to last year’s finals with EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

For their first dance, Chris and Dianne will perform the Cha Cha to The Beatles’ iconic Twist and Shout.

Joking to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman about their partnership, Chris quipped: “She is absolutely over the moon having me because she [Dianne] really wants November off. You’ve got a holiday booked, haven’t you?!”

Jamie Borthwick is Michelle Tsiakkas’ first-ever celebrity partner (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

After winning last year’s Christmas special, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick signed himself up for the 2024 series. He has been paired with Michelle Tsiakkas.

After joining the Strictly family in 2022, this is the first time Michelle has been assigned a partner. “It’s a dream come true to finally be able to dance on that Strictly dance floor with a partner and what better partner than Jamie to dance with. I’m so happy!” she said.

During week one, the pair will perform a Viennese Waltz to Benson Boone’s recent chart-topper, Beautiful Things.

Asked about his time on the Strictly Christmas Special last year, Jamie said: “That’s what swung me hook, line and sinker. I don’t quite know how I managed to win that, but this is a whole different ball game! I don’t think I can blag it for a whole 13 weeks.”

Amy Dowden is back for 2024 and she’s partnered with JB Gill (Credit: BBC)

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

Like Jamie, JLS star JB Gill also competed on a Christmas special and took home the glitterball trophy. Clearly, the Beat Again hitmaker wants the full experience and has been assigned Amy Dowden as his partner.

The Welsh dancer returns to the show after having to step back last year due to her cancer diagnosis. “I’m delighted, it just feels like my first year all over again. I just want JB to have the best time and fall in love with dancing,” Amy said.

Their first dance will be a Waltz to Leo Sayer’s When I Need You.

Johannes Radebe is partnered with Gladiators star Montell Douglas (Credit: BBC)

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Gladiators star Montell Douglas has been paired with Johannes Radebe, who made it to last year’s semi-finals with former tennis player Annabel Croft.

For their first dance, Montell and Johannes will perform a Foxtrot to Dinah Washington’s Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby.

“It feels like a full circle moment, not just for me, but for everybody that’s ever been involved since its inception, from 2004 until now. I think everybody should just be proud that it’s still going. It’s just amazing,” he said about the upcoming series.

Asked if she felt pleased to be partnered with Johannes, Montell said: “How can you not be, I don’t think there is a person on this earth who doesn’t want to be partnered with JoJo, I’m over the moon!”

They then joked that their team name would be MoJo!

Luba Mushtuk has been tasked with teaching Nick Knowles to dance (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk

After gracing our screens for several decades, DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles is giving Strictly a go. To help teach him his moves, he has been paired with Luba Mushtuk.

Asked if he thought theirs was a good match by the hosts, TV favourite Nick said: “Yes, absolutely. I wanted someone who’d be patient. She’s a world-class dancer, so how can it possibly go wrong? Although, it’s a bit like taking an F1 world champion and putting them in a beaten-up old builder’s van to race…. We’ll see how it goes. I have had a bit of body work done, though – a spray paint, literally!”

Their first dancing during week one will be a Jive to Starship’s We Built This City.

Strictly’s longest-serving pro Karen Hauer is partnered with Paul Merson (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: Paul Merson and Karen Hauer

Former footballer Paul Merson will be taught how to dance by Karen Hauer. “I just want him to enjoy himself,” said Karen. “I want everyone to enjoy themselves because this is one of the greatest experiences – we’re going to have the most fun!”

Keeping with the theme of footie, Paul and Karen will perform an American Smooth to Fat Les’ anthem Vindaloo.

Jowita Przystal and partner Pete Wicks have already sparked romance rumours (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

After not having much luck with Olympian Jody Cundy last year, maybe Jowita Przystal will return to the top of the leaderboard with her 2024 partner Pete Wicks. They’ve already sparked romance rumours!

Asked if he was pleased to be partnered with Jowita by Claudia, Pete said: “100%. The little pocket rocket? I’ve got this in the bag now, I’ve changed my mind – I’m going to win it.”

However, after being told their first performance will be a Paso Doble to The Prodigy’s Breathe, Pete looked confused and said: “What’s a Paso Doble?”

Gorka Marquez returns for 2024 and is partnered with Dr Punan Krishnan (Credit: BBC)

Dr Punam Krishnan and Gorka Marquez

Strictly favourite Gorka Marquez is teamed up with TV doctor Punam Krishnan.

As he returns to the show once again, Gorka revealed it’s a “privilege” to be a part of the 20th anniversary.

“It’s the dreams of any professional dancer to be on the biggest TV show on telly but also to be celebrating 20 years doesn’t happen very often. It’s incredible to be celebrating a show that has been running successfully for 20 years with so many memorable moments. To be part of something that has touched so many lives is incredible. I’m very excited to celebrate it,” he said.

Dr Punam said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. I think we are the perfect pairing. I feel honoured, because you’ve got so many years of experience.”

Their first performance will be a Cha Cha to pop princess Kylie Minogue’s Love At First Sight.

Tasha Ghouri is partnered with returning pro Aljaz Skorjanec (Credit: BBC)

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Model, author and dancer Tasha Ghouri might have previous experience, but she’s about to learn a whole lot more now that she’s partnered with returning pro Aljaž Škorjanec.

The pair will show off their moves to Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso in the style of a Cha Cha.

Speaking about her pro partner, Tasha quipped: “I am absolutely ecstatic! He’s so fun – chaos, but I love a bit of chaos energy. Honestly, we mesh so well, and I’m so excited. He’s already teaching me little moves, and I’m trying to keep up, but I’ve got a very good one here.”

Olympian Tom Dean has been paired with Nadiya Bychkova (Credit: BBC)

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova

Olympian swimmer Tom Dean has been partnered with Ukrainian professional Nadiya Bychkova.

“I’m super happy, he’s not just a swimmer..he’s a winner!” Nadiya quipped of the gold medal-winning swimmer.

For their first dance, they will perform a Tango to Harry Styles’ Golden.

Neil Jones has a celebrity partner this year in Toyah Willcox (Credit: BBC)

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones

1980s icon Toyah Willcox has been paired with Neil Jones. It will be Neil’s first celebrity pairing since 2021.

“I’ve been around the show for about 10 years so it’s incredible to be a part of this for that long,” he said about his time on the show. Toyah said of her partner: “I met Neil and I was in heaven. All of you are beautiful boys but not as beautiful as Neil!”

Toyah and Neil will also perform a Tango to Madonna’s Ray of Light.

Sam Quek will be dancing with Nikita Kuzmin (Credit: BBC)

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin

Former hockey player and I’m A Celeb star Sam Quek is partnered with Nikita Kuzmin.

The Ukrainian-Italian professional just missed out on the glitterball trophy with actor Layton Williams last year. So could 2024 be his year?

Sam and Nikita’s first dance will be a Foxtrot to Where Did Our Love Go by The Supremes.

Olympian Sam told Tess: “I’m so nervous. I’ve never felt nerves like it. It’s the unknown. Look at me, this isn’t me. I didn’t recognise myself in the mirror!”

Sarah Hadland has been paired with reigning champ Vito Coppola (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

After winning the show with former Corrie star Ellie Leach last year, Vito Coppola has been paired with another actor, Sarah Hadland.

Asked if he thinks he’ll lift the glitter ball again this year, Vito said: “Honestly you know I love to enjoy and live in the moment and the present. Sarah and me have the same energy. I see Sarah as sparkling water, bubbly. We are going to live this journey as a bubble!”

For their first dance, Sarah and Vito will perform a Quickstep to Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5.

Shayne Ward is with Nancy Xu for Strictly 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

After finishing last in 2023, hopefully, Nancy Xu will have more luck with former X Factor winner and actor Shayne Ward.

“I think Nancy is a phenomenal dancer and I feel so blessed that she’s with me on this journey,” said Shayne.

Nancy and former Corrie star Shayne will perform a Samba to Stevie Wonder’s I Do next week.

Katya Jones will be dancing with Wynne Jones this time around (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans has been paired with Katya Jones.

“I didn’t have a clue who I was going to get,” Wynne said.”Obviously, I’m older so I didn’t know who would take me on as it were, then we went to the venue and in walks the cockney Russian!”

Claudia asked Katya what her plans for Wynne were, she said: “I think no plan is brilliant. This man was born to win!”

For the first dance next weekend, they perform a Samba to Tom Jones’ Help Yourself.

Read more: Strictly 2024 star Nick Knowles explains why he won’t fall victim to show curse

The Strictly 2024 live shows start next Saturday night (September 21) on BBC One.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.