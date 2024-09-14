Star of EastEnders Jamie Borthwick is one of the many famous faces who has signed up for the 2024 series of Strictly.

The British actor, who has been gracing our television screens for nearly two decades, has opted for a change in his career. However, it isn’t the first time he has shown off some moves on the Strictly dancefloor.

In 2023, Jamie took part in the Strictly Christmas special. Partnered with Nancy Xu, the couple scored a maximum score of 40 and won the competition. After much success, it appears he is back for more action.

“I had a ball doing the Strictly Christmas special last year, so when I was asked to join for this series it was the easiest yes!” Jamie shared in a statement. “This is a fresh challenge and it will be so different to be learning a new dance every week and for the public to have their say. I’m hoping to be salsa-ing around Albert Square in no time and I’ll be asking my Walford Strictly alumni for some words of wisdom. See you on the dancefloor!”

Who Jamie Borthwick is, where he’s from, how old he is and his height

Jamie Borthwick is a British actor most known for starring in the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

He was born in Barking, London. His first love was football. However, after attending Sylvia Young Theatre School, he discovered a love for acting and decided to pursue it further.

Past alumni students from the school include Emma Bunton, Billie Piper, Jesy Nelson and Kellie Bright, to name a few.

“As a youngster, I was a really keen footballer and it was something I always wanted to do,” he revealed on the EastEnders set in 2011. “Then when I was 10, I got whisked off to theatre school. I made drama my focus and never really looked back.”

Jamie was born on June 23, 1994, making him 30 years old. He is 5 ft 7in tall, according to WhatToWatch.

Jamie Borthwick’s dad and his cancer diagnosis

Jamie’s dad is called Simon Borthwick.

In an interview with The Mirror in 2023, he opened up about his dad’s prostate cancer diagnosis.

“I was in fits crying, I was in floods,” he explained. “When mum explained it had been caught early and was going to be okay, I was like: ‘Okay.’

“The surgery went well, the doctors were fantastic, and thankfully he’s been through his checks and it’s all clear, we’re all good. His uncle has also recovered. I’m one of the very lucky ones. There’s a lot of people who sadly don’t have the same news as me.”

What else Jamie Borthwick has been in

Jamie has been acting since 2005. His first acting gig on television was portraying an orphan in the Celebrate Oliver! musical alongside Shane Richie and Joseph McManners.

In December 2006, Jamie rose to fame after debuting his role as Jay Brown in BBC’s EastEnders when he was 12 years old.

Talking about when he landed the part, Jamie told The One Show: “My mum had the call and we were dancing around the shop. Little did I know that 16 years later, I’d still be there. It’s mad how that kind of happens.”

Throughout his time on the show, he has won countless awards, including Best Dramatic Performance From a Young Actor or Actress at the British Soap Awards in 2008.

Outside of the soap, he has had one-off roles in Not Going Out and Gina’s Laughing Gear.

Jamie Borthwick on leaving EastEnders

Jamie’s character Jay Brown may be fairly quiet on Albert Square as of recently but he hasn’t left the show.

While his character remains, he won’t take time out to focus on Strictly over the next few months.

He said: “I’m still there, powering through, I’ve just kind of budgeted for the next however long I’m going to be really busy, and I’ve just had to let all the social events go. I’m gutted that I can’t go out every week.”

Strictly star Jamie Borthwick’s girlfriend

Jamie Borthwick is not in a relationship to the public’s knowledge.

In 2023, it was rumoured that he was dating his co-star Danielle Harold, who played his on-screen wife Lola Pearce, and another co-star Jazzy Phoenix. However, Jamie shut down the speculation in an interview with The Mirror last year.

“They linked me with Jazzy and they linked me with Danielle. I’m just surprised they haven’t linked me with [Strictly professional partner] Nancy [Xu]!” he said.

“There is no lady on the scene at the minute, I’m just enjoying the quiet life.”

During an interview with Radio Times, Jamie admitted to having a crush on his co-star Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell.

“I was about 14 when I first set eyes on Emma,” he said. “I fell in love with her long, shapely legs and I wanted to marry her. Perry [Fenwick, who plays Billy] told me to chat her up, and I remember walking over to her and saying: ‘Alright darlin’, wow, you smell nice.’ It brought the house down and we still laugh about it now.:

Are Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold dating?

No. Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold are not dating each other.

The boy can sing!

Yes. While Jamie has never pursued a career in music, he has a good singing voice.

In footage last year during the Strictly Christmas special, Jamie was captured singing Michael Buble’s cover of White Christmas with the Strictly band and impressed fans with his vocals.

He also sung a song for Lola before her death on EastEnders.

How much does Strictly star Jamie Borthwick earn?

Jamie Borthwick’s salary is unknown. However, reports suggest that the EastEnders cast can earn anything from £400 to £2,000 per episode.

As of 2024, Jamie Borthwick’s net worth remains unknown.

