Strictly Christmas special: EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick told to ‘just enjoy’ stint on show by Bobby Brazier

Jamie Borthwick has let slip the advice he’s been given from his EastEnders co-stars – ahead of his stint on the Strictly 2023 Christmas special.

The actor will be taking to the dance floor on Christmas Day for the show’s annual festive episode. Jamie will be joining the likes of BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent and rugby player Danny Cipriani, as they show off their best moves.

And it turns out Jamie was given some tips by his soap co-stars who have previously taken part in the glitzy BBC One show.

As fans will know, Jamie’s EastEnders co-star Bobby Brazier, who plays Freddie Slater, appeared in this year’s series.

Partnered with Dianne Buswell, the pair set the dance floor on fire and made it all the way to the final – but were beaten by Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

In a new interview, Jamie has revealed the tips his EastEnders cos-star gave him, as he prepares to make his Strictly debut.

Speaking to What To Watch, the soap star said Bobby “absolutely smashed” it on this year’s series of Strictly.

When asked if he gave him any tips for the show, Jamie replied: “He said the same as everyone else. Which is that Strictly is an amazing experience, the people are wonderful and I should just enjoy it.”

Jamie then admitted how he feels he has a “free pass to have a good time,” because he hasn’t got the “pressure” of the main show.

He went on: “Everyone speaks so highly of the show. And I definitely understand the thrill of dancing among the pros. I’ve really had the best time so far.”

But Bobby wasn’t the only EastEnders star to dish out the advice to Jamie. Their co-star Emma Barton also had some advice for Jamie.

According to Jamie, Emma, who plays Honey Mitchell, said: “’Just you wait until it’s time for a spray tan!’. I told her I didn’t want one, but once you enter the Strictly bubble you think, ‘Why not?!'”

Emma took part in the show back in 2019 and was partnered with Anton Du Beke. The pair made it all the way to the grand final.

The Strictly Christmas special airs at 4.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

