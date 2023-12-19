Strictly Christmas Special: Danny Cipriani admits being paired with Jowita has been a ‘whirlwind’ experience

In Strictly news, Christmas Special star Danny Cipriani has addressed his “whirlwind” experience with pro dancer Jowita Przystal.

Rugby player Danny, 36, furiously denied tabloid claims about him and Jowita last month, following reports about the breakdown of his marriage.

He raged on Twitter at the time: “I made a life choice that was best for me and Victoria. There was no foul play at all. To then attempt to bring lovely Jowita into a storyline you created out of thin air is just wrong.”

Now, with Strictly Come Dancing fans looking forward to the festive edition of the BBC One dance contest as a Christmas TV highlight, Danny and Jowita have opened up about what treats await viewers.

Strictly Christmas Special news

“There’s a feeling about the Christmas special,” Jowita gushed.

“The atmosphere, everyone is so calm and so happy, there’s no stress. And even if something goes wrong, it doesn’t matter because it is Christmas!”

Asked why he wanted to take part, Danny admitted he wouldn’t have participated in the Strictly Christmas Special previously.

He explained: “I felt it in my chest that it was the right thing to do, so I committed to that and felt like I wanted to do it, so I said yes.”

And regarding his dance experience, Danny joked: “Just a lifetime of stepping into the beat. I really enjoy dancing. Learning steps is different but now I understand a bit about the Cha Cha Cha and what I need to do to bring it alive, so I am looking forward to that.”

‘A whirlwind’

He went on: “I enjoy the way that I move to the beat of the music. Because it makes me feel good. I think everyone looks good when they dance if they are giving it their best shot, even if they are out of beat, it still is a talent to do that because that’s different. There is no right or wrong way. So I enjoy dancing myself. Whether I look good or not is not down to me.”

Danny, who will be wearing a waistcoat on and no shirt for the performance, also indicated he felt ‘blessed’ to be involved.

“It’s been a whirlwind of an experience,” he said.

“It’s a blessing and to step into Jowita’s world, and for her to teach me some special moves. But also the humility and the grace that she works under, it’s the essence of who she is. While being an absolute genius at what she does, it’s so nice to be around. She’s world class, but so humble.”

Jowita, meanwhile, returned compliments, hailing Danny as “an absolute trooper”, adding: “He’s got the moves.”

Other celebs taking to the dance floor for Christmas 2o23 include telly host Tillie Amartey, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, Sugababe star Keisha Buchanan, BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent, and TV historian Dan Snow.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2023 special airs on Christmas Day (Monday December 25) on BBC One at 4.40pm.

