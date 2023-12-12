Strictly Christmas 2023 first look: Fabulous festive fun on the way

A Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2023 special first look has been shared by the BBC.

The 2023 series comes to an end this weekend (Saturday, December 16). However, fans will only have days to wait until they receive another Strictly gift with the seasonal show, coming to screens on the big day itself.

Swinging it in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Fabulous festive fun is promised as six celebrities show off their best moves as they compete to become the Christmas 2023 champion.

Furthermore, Eurovision star Sam Ryder will be on hand as he performs in the Ballroom. And the Strictly pros will come together for two group routines sure to contain more sparkle than a skip full of tinsel.

These generous scores are a gift! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2023 first look

Pictures released by the BBC show the pros doing their thing in their gladdest rags, as well as a few Christmas jumpers.

Another pic shows judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton du Beke

Plus, the celebs are also seen shaking it on the dance floor, wiggling their hips and raising a (non-turkey) leg.

Lovely jumpers, guys (Credit: BBC)

Who is dancing this Christmas?

The six celebrities doing Christmas jigs this year are TV presenter Tillie Amartey, EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick, Sugababe Keisha Buchanan, rugby player Danny Cipriani, BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent and telly historian Dan Snow.

Sing it, Sam (Credit: BBC)

Unfortunately, however, the result of the Christmas TV special has been shared online.

Similar to how which celebrity voted off the regular series is spoilered every week, the winner was named, leading to a big row on social media.

One unhappy fan seethed on Twitter earlier this month: “Seriously, can you not leave it for a few days?”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2023 special airs on Christmas Day (Monday December 25) on BBC One at 4.40pm.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final is on BBC One, Saturday December 16, at 7pm. Additionally, It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

