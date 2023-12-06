Strictly 2023 Christmas spoiler leaks and huge row breaks out as fans furious

The Strictly 2023 Christmas special result has been shared online and the spoiler has caused uproar among fans of the show.

An account on X (formerly Twitter) known as The Strictly Spoiler posted yesterday (December 5): “Warning, I will hopefully be posting the festive #StrictlySpoiler later tonight, or in the morning. I know some of you don’t like opening your Christmas presents early so don’t click the link if you want to wait.”

However, it seems the warning wasn’t enough to deter some from looking, and then reacting…

Dan, Sally and Jamie were the first three contestants announced (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in the 2023 Strictly Christmas special?

The Strictly Come Dancing special will air on Christmas Day. However, fans who can’t wait to find out the results are able to take an early peak. Rest assured, though, ED! won’t be spoiling the result.

Seriously, can you not leave it for a few days?

The line-up was revealed last month, and the six celebrities taking part are as follows: Tillie Amartey, Jamie Borthwick, Keisha Buchanan, Danny Cipriani, Sally Nugent and Dan Snow.

But some fans don’t want to know who out of the six will be victorious.

‘If you don’t want to know the result don’t read the post’

One furious fan replied to the original tweet and clearly didn’t want to know the results of the Strictly Christmas 2023 spoiler. They said: “Seriously, can you not leave it for a few days?”

That prompted a huge row in the comments as others defended the Strictly Spoiler’s right to post the results on his website. The pointed out that people who don’t want the result spoiled for them can simply avoid clicking on the link.

Tillie, Danny and Keisha were the final three contestants to be announced (Credit: BBC)

One said: “If you don’t want to know the result don’t read the post … simples,” while another argued: “You do know it’s a choice? I look, one friend likes me to tell them, all the others don’t. So I don’t, they wait for the show. What’s the problem here?”

Another joked: “Do people care who wins the festive Strictly special? I like to watch it but it never occurred to me to care about the outcome. It’d be like complaining about the scoring on QI.”

Unlike the regular Strictly series, people watching at home don’t vote in to decide the results. Rather, the audience in the studio decides on the winner there and then.

