EastEnders fans beg for Suzy Branning to return as soap references her 17 years after exit

The mention of EastEnders fan favourite Suzy Branning sent fans into overdrive this week, as Jack Branning went to pay his sister a visit. Played by Shameless star Maggie O’Neill, the iconic character appeared on the soap in 2008 – becoming beloved by fans in spite of her relatively short time in Walford.

This came as Jack revealed to Amy that he was off to see his sister, as she’d just broken her collarbone. And that was all it took to send Suzy fans into a frenzy – demanding that she return to screens ‘immediately.’

Suzy was a fan favourite (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders fans demand return of Suzy Branning

Writing on social media as this week’s scenes aired, fans shared their excitement at the mere mention of Suzy’s name.

“Suzy branning mention, need her back immediately” wrote one fan on X.

“Suzy branning mention in this day and age. Bring her back immediately,” said another.

A third yelled in all-caps: “SUZY BRANNING MENTION IN TONIGHTS #EASTENDERS KLAXON”

“Suzy Branning return looms?” wrote a fourth full of hope.

Might her return to the soap beckon?

Suzy is remembered for her rivalry with Shirley and relationship with Phil (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Who was Suzy Branning on EastEnders?

Suzy was the sister of Max, Jack, Derek, April and Carol. Like her siblings, she was the daughter of Branning patriarch Jim and his wife, Reenie. Arriving in Walford in 2008, she did so in search of financial help from Max.

Borrowing money from Phil, the pair soon became romantically entangled. During this time, scheming Suzy faked a pregnancy, tricking Phil into proposing to her. The truth was eventually uncovered by Heather and Shirley – and she and Phil broke up after she revealed she hadn’t been pregnant after all.

Lashing out, Suzy was responsible for the revelation that Sean Slater’s baby wasn’t his own – planting the DNA results in a Christmas cracker as he and the Mitchells (including the baby’s mum, Roxy) gathered for dinner.

Suzy fled Walford after stealing £10,000 from Phil – however, she did so without the money. Confronted by Shirley, the pair got into a scuffle, and Shirley wound up burning the cash before Suzy could take it.

Suzy hasn’t been seen since, although she has racked up a few mentions on the show since, with Max staying with her after daughter Abi’s death in 2018, and Jack visiting her this month to assist with her broken collarbone.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

