The Voice Kids star Karen Silva dies age 17 as cause of death revealed and tributes pour in

Former The Voice Kids contestant Karen Silva has sadly died at the age of 17.

Karen rose to fame in 2020 after she auditioned on the Brazilian edition of the show. At the time, she was only 12.

After spending several days in the hospital, the singer reportedly died at around 5am yesterday (April 24).

Karen auditioned for The Voice Kids when she was 12 (Credit: YouTube)

The Voice kids star Karen Silva announced dead

The tragic news was announced via her Instagram account. Translated from Brazilian into English, a statement revealed she died from a hemorrhagic stroke.

It said: “*Note of sorrow* It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the young singer Karen Silva, aged 17, occurred after days of hospitalization at São João Batista Hospital, in Volta Redonda, as a result of a hemorrhagic stroke.”

“Karen enchanted Brazil with her powerful voice and striking presence even in childhood, when she participated in The Voice Kids in 2020. Since then, he has followed a luminous path, uniting talent, charisma and representation at every step.”

The statement continued: “More than an up-and-coming artist, Karen was a symbol of empowerment, especially for Black girls who found in her inspiration and strength to dream. Her music, her message and her joy leave a deep mark on all who met her and followed her journey.”

The heartfelt message sent “solidarity” to her parents, friends, family, and fans as they shared: “May the memory of your light continue to guide us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A R E N (@eukarensilvaoficial)

‘Such sad news’

Following the heartbreaking announcement, fans rushed to the comments section to send their condolences.

Karen’s followers were heartbroken by the news (Credit: YouTube)

“What a feeling of anger and sadness, it’s so hard to accept and understand it. This Little Girl Deserves To Win The World! I’m sure she’s [touched] a lot of people with her talent!” one user wrote.

“Rest in peace, little girl, we love you so much!” another person shared.

“May God comfort the heart of this wonderful family, my condolences,” a third remarked.

“Such sad news, may God comfort the hearts of these parents and their entire family,” a fourth fan commented.

Read more: Teen Britain’s Got Talent star Oran McConville dies weeks after ‘untimely’ loss of his father and death of 11-year-old sister

Send your condolences by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.