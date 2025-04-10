Teen Britain’s Got Talent star Oran McConville dies weeks after ‘untimely’ loss of his father and death of 11-year-old sister

Former Britain’s Got Talent star Oran McConville died in a car crash at age 18 on Saturday (April 5).

The contestant appeared on the ITV talent show back in 2017 when his school choir from St Patrick’s Primary School reached the semi-finals. During their audition, they impressed the panel of judges with their cover of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know.

The audition has been watched more than 10 million times on the official BGT YouTube channel.

Oran auditioned for BGT in 2017 with his school choir (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent star Oran McConville died this weekend

According to reports, Oran was in the front passenger seat of a grey Volkswagen Golf when the accident took place. He suffered fatal injuries, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene of the collision.

Oran’s tragic death came after his father, Paddy, died six weeks before in February, which was described as an “untimely passing”.

In 2009, the family faced another tragedy when Oran’s 11-year-old sister Rachael was killed. She died after she was hit by a Volkswagen car while crossing the road.

At the time, Oran was only three years old.

Oran died in a car crash at age 18 (Credit: Facebook)

‘We are all lost for words’

While speaking at Oran’s Requiem Mass, parish priest Fr Charles Byrne said: “Oran’s tragic death early on Saturday morning has brought devastating shock and grief to his family, to his friends, to our local community here and the wider community around it.

“As we all know, just six weeks ago we were here for Oran’s father Paddy and 16 years ago you had the death of young Rachael. At this time, we are all lost for words.”

Fr Byrne described Oran as the “baby of the family” and referred to him as the one who “got away with more mischief than most”.

He added: “With a smile like his, who could be cross for long?”

