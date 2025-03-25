Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Chantel Bellew has tragically died aged 34.

Dancer Chantel first captured the hearts of the nation after she reached the quarterfinals of Series 13 in 2019. Her entertaining audition, where she performed a military-themed routine, especially impressed hosts Ant and Dec.

At the end of her performance, Chantel’s male dancers ripped off her costume, to reveal a Union Jack bodice. Ant and Dec became immediate fans after finding the reveal hilarious. She was 28 when she appeared on the show.

Chantel was 28 when she auditioned for BGT (Credit: Facebook)

Death of Britain’s Got Talent star Chantel Bellew announced

Known for her vibrant energy on stage, news broke that Chantel had died just weeks after her 34th birthday. It’s thought she died in hospital following an overdose.

It has been claimed that she had a long struggle with depression.

Outside of BGT, Chantel had a successful career in performance. She was also a regular entertainer on cruise ships and performed in the UK tour for The Greatest Showman.

In an Instagram video upload, Chantel shared a clip with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke, whom she revealed she taught to tap dance.

On her website, Chantel referred to herself as an “enthusiastic, professional and positive person with lots of experience in dance and musical theatre”.

Chantel taught Strictly judge Anton how to tap dance (Credit: Instagram)

‘She was a character that nobody will ever forget’

Following her sad death, her friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the costs of her funeral. Their plan is to give Chantel “the showbiz send-off she deserves”. Any remaining money will be donated to Mind, a mental health charity.

“Chantel was more than a daughter, wife, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She was a kind, loving, and passionate spirit who brought joy and laughter to so many,” they said.

“Chantel was a talent second to none who was the life and soul of every party, I am sure you will agree she was a character that nobody will ever forget,” they added.

RIP Chantel, our thoughts go out to your family and friends.

