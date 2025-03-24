ITV viewers were left unhappy yesterday afternoon when they tried to catch up on the latest episode of Britain’s Got Talent.

The talent show returned for another slice of the action on Saturday night (March 22) on ITV1. However, those who weren’t able to watch the new episode live attempted to catch up on Sunday afternoon on ITV2.

Sadly, viewers failed in their mission, and it was all ITV’s fault.

BGT returned for a new series last month (Credit: ITV)

ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent error

During Sunday’s repeat of BGT, viewers were hoping to watch the 1 hour and 20 minute episode in full. That said, ITV suffered a major error and seemingly only played the first 15 minutes on repeat.

Viewers immediately noticed the mishap and weren’t happy about their time being wasted. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their anger.

“What’s going on ITV2? Just watching BGT. It’s played the dance group with the table tennis bats, then the Freddie Mercury singer, then a break, then the same 2 acts again, then a break, now the same 2 again. Feels like Groundhog Day!!” one user wrote.

“Totally wasted Sunday trying to watch BGT didn’t expect a loop of only 2 acts repeatedly come on ITV2 get this sorted please,” another person shared.

“Thought I was going mad #ITV2 repeating the same 15-min section of #BGT for the 6th time,” a third remarked.

“I have now complained to ITV due to the fact they are clearly not monitoring the output of their channel (ITV2) which I would guess puts them in breach of their Ofcom licence!” a fourth person said.

“ITV2 is having a groundhog moment showing the same 2 acts over and over again Britain’s Got Talent,” a fifth expressed.

“So which numpty is going to get the sack for BGT being on constant loop for the same two acts on ITV2 /IT2+1 just had a look and it must be up to at least five now. You will be losing viewers at this rate,” a sixth said.

“Went on to ITVX to watch first 10 mins of #bgt for the 6th time,” another said.

Following the mishap, ITV apologised (Credit: ITV)

ITV issues apology

One viewer directly sent a message to the official ITVX help account. They wrote: “You’re showing the same first half of Britain’s Got Talent on ITV2 right now Series 46 Ep4 the first part of the programme is being repeated after each break.”

As a result, ITV admitted to their mistake and issued an apology on X.

“Thanks for getting back to us,” they responded. “We are now [aware] of the issue you have described, which is currently being looked into. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience that may have been caused.”

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent 2025 viewers in uproar after act Mickey Callisto sparks ‘miming’ row

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear from you!