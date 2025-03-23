Britain’s Got Talent 2025 viewers were left baffled as they claimed contestant Mickey Callisto was miming during their audition.

The ITV show returned for another lot of auditions on Saturday night (March 22) in a bid to find the UK’s next big star.

However, it’s fair to say singer Mickey Callisto got plenty of people talking, thanks to his jaw-dropping performance.

Britain’s Got Talent 2025 singer wows viewers

On Saturday evening (March 22) singer Mickey Callisto took to the BGT stage hoping to wow the judges on the panel.

For his act, he performed the iconic Queen hit Who Wants To Live Forever – and left the audience, and judges, gobsmacked by his vocal chops.

“Wow. I was like is this Freddie is this Mickey? But whatever it was it was sensational. Your voice is absolutely stunning,” said Alesha Dixon.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli told Mickey he had Freddie’s “mannerisms down to a T,” before all four judges decided to put him through to the next round in the competition.

‘This guy looks like he’s miming!’

However, despite Mickey going down a storm with viewers at home, some were left distracted and accused him of “miming.”

Tweeting about Mickey as if they were the show’s producer, a viewer on X penned: “‘We’ll record you singing, then you come on and mime to the recording’.”

A second fan also wrote: “This guy looks like he’s miming!”

A third chimed in: “Is he trying to sound like Freddy Mercury, or is that his own voice.”

Britain’s Got Talent fans blown away by Mickey

Other viewers were blown away by Mickey’s talent as someone else gushed: “Mickey was INCREDIBLE!!!! He deserved a golden buzzer.”

Another also declared: “The greatest singer I’ve ever heard on BGT, absolutely amazing.”

A third then penned: “Chills. I’m a huge Queen fan and this amazing singer is singing a great version of a great song.”

