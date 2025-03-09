Britain’s Got Talent has been hit with complaints over the show’s “most dangerous act” – and it involved Simon Cowell.

The ITV show returned for another lot of auditions on Saturday night (March 9) in a bid to find in a bid to find the UK’s next big star.

However, things took a dramatic when one act, in particular, left plenty of people talking thanks to their jaw-dropping audition.

The stuntman got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent act gets Simon Cowell involved

On Britain’s Got Talent, viewers were introduced to stunt performer Kranthi Drillman, who had traveled from India to show off his talent.

At the start of his act, Kranthi opened cans of fizzy drinks by just using his teeth. Then, taking things up a notch, he recruited the help of Simon Cowell.

Kranthi got Simon to get down on his back on the stage while a producer came onto the stage and ordered the judge to stay as still as possible.

It suddenly dawned on Simon’s fellow judges and the audience what Kranthi was going to do next…

Simon was ordered to remain still (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent act shocks viewers

Much to the shock of everyone, Kranthi put a blindfold on and picked up a sledgehammer.

Meanwhile, members of the production crew then started placing coconuts and watermelons carefully around Simon’s body on the floor.

The nightmares I’ll have tonight.

And in a shocking turn of events, Kranthi started smashing the fruit one by one – leaving judges Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon squirming.

Although he was told to “stay completely still”, Simon lifted his head at one point – only to look absolutely terrified when he saw how close Kranthi was.

The act smashed up fruit surrounding Simon using a hammer (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent crew forced to step in

BGT act Kranthi kept on slamming the hammer down though, sparking concern from the judges – with Amanda trying to put a stop to things by pressing the red buzzer.

Members of the crew even raced on stage to halt the nerve-wracking performance.

They then helped Simon up who let out an expletive over the experience.

“I didn’t know he was going to do that!” Simon exclaimed, as he brushed off the watermelon debris.

The crew had to step in and assist (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam ‘disturbing’ act

It’s fair to say fans were left in shock over the Britain’s Got Talent’s “most dangerous act” yet.

On X, one person wrote: “Genuinely terrified of this guy. The nightmares I’ll have tonight.”

Another viewer declared: “The guy literally nearly killed Simon. And Simon’s like yes I want you to come back and try and kill me again.”

A third chimed in and penned: “That act with the melons was just disturbing.”

Someone else fumed: “What the actual [explicit] is going on with BGT? This show has lost its mind! Are Simon Cowell and the producers just forgoing the screening process. For a show that supposedly prides themselves on being family friendly, this is anything but!”

