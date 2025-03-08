ITV announces Britain’s Got Talent schedule shake-up as week of live semi-finals cancelled

One of the longest running and most successful televised talent competition shows in UK TV history, Britain’s Got Talent has undergone various changes during its nearly 20-year run.

Its format was devised by Simon Cowell, who is also one of its longest-serving judges.

It has created winners and losers, and those in between. Diversity’s Ashley Banjo locked himself away for weeks after a dance routine he choreographed prompted upwards of 20,000 complaints to Ofcom. The backlash was epic, although he assured his fans that negativity was came from a vocal minority.

Ant McPartlin recently issued a warning ahead of a BGT performance, again provoking viewers’ ire. Bruno Tonioli has not escaped unscathed, with audiences requesting he “sit down” after a recent episode.

Now, in its Spring Highlights Brochure 2025, published on March 4, ITV has confirmed that it is shaking up the viewing schedule for the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals this year.

ITV changes schedule for Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals

By now, regular audiences will have adjusted to the fact that BGT has been airing on Saturdays only.

In the past, it was broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays.

But that’s not all.

The live semi-finals will now air weekly, rather than airing all in one week, as they have done in previous years. They will also be live, per ITV. This means series 18 will be the longest in BGT history.

ITV’s commissioning editor Lily Wilson explained the intention behind this decision, saying the network wanted to “hit that family audience”. She added: “Starting in February means we can build excitement over a longer period while making the live semi-finals a much bigger event.”

Another difference this year is that the auditions are being filmed entirely in Blackpool, instead of London, as they have been in the past.

The winner of the show will receive £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance, as per usual.

Three acts who have received Golden Buzzer places in the semifinals

The auditions are still running, but three acts so far in series 18 of Britain’s Got Talent have wowed the judges (or Ant & Dec) enough to receive a free pass to the semifinals.

They are: Vinnie McKee (buzzed through by Simon Cowell), Will Burns (by Ant & Dec) and Stacey Leadbeatter (KSI).

Vinnie performed a rendition of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers. He’s a bingo caller who sometimes sings to holidaymakers while they dine.

Will is a singer and impressionist who works as a charity fundraiser. He sang Don’t You Want Me by The Human League and performed impressions of Peter Dickson, Craig Cash, Ant & Dec, David Attenborough, Gary Barlow and Marcus Bentley.

Stacey sang Leona Lewis’ cover of Run by Snow Patrol. KSI said he was in awe. Amanda Holden, meanwhile, faced backlash for her comments.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturdays on ITV1 and ITVX.

