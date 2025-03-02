Amanda Holden has been called out by angry fans for her comment to a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent 2025.

The ITV show returned to screens on Saturday night (March 1) in a bid to find the UK’s next big star.

However, Amanda has come under fire for a “not nice” comment she made to one of the acts on the long-running talent show.

Stacey wowed the judges and audience (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent 2025: Stacey wows audience

On Britain’s Got Talent, viewers were introduced to singer Stacey from Yorkshire. She made jaws drop thanks to her incredible rendition of Snow Patrol’s Run.

Before her performance, Stacey shared that she is a supermarket worker.

Explaining her job to Amanda Holden, she said: “I work at a supermarket.” Amanda then asked her: |Doing what?”

Stacey replied: “Cooked chickens.”

Amanda responded: “Oh do you, brilliant. Oh my goodness Stacey so this is very different from cooking chickens.”

The supermarket worker bagged a golden buzzer (Credit: ITV)

Stacey gets golden by user buzzer

The crowd were left on their feet following Stacey’s performance. Guest judge KSI even gave her a golden buzzer.

“I felt every single word of that. You’re amazing, you’re just amazing,” Amanda told her.

After Stacey left the stage, Amanda turned to her fellow judges and said: “Isn’t that amazing that she just works on a counter. You don’t expect that.”

Amanda’s comment left fans fuming (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent 2025 fans call out Amanda Holden

However, fans watching at home were not impressed with Amanda’s choice of words, dubbing them “derogatory” and “snobby”.

Amanda pitying people for having normal jobs

“‘Isn’t that amazing that she just works on the counter.’ Amanda pitying people for having normal jobs,” said one person on X.

Someone else added: “Amanda just said ‘and she only works on a counter’ only that would come from someone who isn’t working class or doesn’t know what real work actually means.”

A third chimed in: “‘Isn’t it amazing she *just* works on a counter?’ Derogatory and snobby way of speaking from Amanda Holden there. Not nice at all.”

Viewers demanded Bruno ‘sit down’ (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on Britain’s Got Talent 2025?

Elsewhere on the ITV show, judge Bruno Tonioli was also called out as viewers urged him to “sit down”.

After a couple of auditions, which saw Bruno standing up enjoying the moment, complaints began pouring in.

One person said on X: “Sit down Bruno… the show ain’t about you.”

Another wrote: “I honestly wish the judges would just sit down and enjoy the acts. When they start getting up and dancing it’s all me me me.”

