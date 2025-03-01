Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli sparks backlash as viewers demand he ‘sit down’

Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli has sparked complaints on tonight’s episode for his behaviour during auditions.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge, 69, was back on the judging panel for Saturday night’s second round of auditions on Britain’s Got Talent.

But it wasn’t long before Bruno began grating on viewers as viewers urged him to “sit down”.

Bruno Tonioli has sparked complaints on Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Credit: ITV)

Bruno Tonioli slammed for standing up on Britain’s Got Talent

After a couple of auditions, which saw Bruno standing up enjoying the moment, complaints began pouring in.

One person said on X: “Sit down Bruno… the show ain’t about you.”

Another wrote: “I honestly wish the judges would just sit down and enjoy the acts. When they start getting up and dancing it’s all me me me.”

Someone else said: “I absolutely hate Bruno. Sit down.”

Viewers demanded Bruno ‘sit down’ (Credit: ITV)

Bruno admits he wanted to ‘stop’ BGT audition because it was ‘so horrifying’

Britain’s Got Talent has returned to our screens for another series. Bruno joins the judging panel with Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

Recently, Bruno opened up about an audition which left him ‘horrified’.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, Bruno opened up about the new series.

“This year we’ve seen some amazing acts that are absolutely astonishing on every level,” he said.

The dancer admitted some auditions were “unbelievably grotesque” while others were “unbelievably inspiring”.

However, some left him feeling horrified. He said: “The great thing about this show is that you go from laughing to crying to being completely horrified. One act had big hammers and axes! They were smashing things. That got me very worried, I wanted to stop it.”

KSI is a guest judge on Britain’s Got Talent, replacing Bruno (Credit: ITV)

KSI replaces Bruno Tonioli on BGT

This series will see internet star KSI stand in for Bruno as a guest judge on a few episodes.

KSI has sparked a mixed reaction from viewers so far. Many love him on the judging panel, while others aren’t so keen.

