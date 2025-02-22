It seems that BGT fans have been disappointed at the first hurdle as the 2025 edition of the series returns…

Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden kicked off the show at Blackpool Winter Gardens tonight – but Bruno Tonioli was nowhere to be seen.

Evidently, the former Strictly star was replaced with the latest addition to the line-up…Youtube sensation KSI. Unfortunately, viewers really aren’t happy.

BGT viewers fume as KSI joins panel

Viewers were so unimpressed they flocked to social media to share their thoughts.

One penned: “Why have they brought in KSI, he is unbearable?”

“Can someone please explain KSI to me? How is he famous,” fumed a second.

“As if they couldn’t scrape the barrel even lower. BGT have KSI as a guest judge,” chimed in a third.

“KSI being a guest judge just shows how desperate BGT is getting,” complained a fourth.

Another shared a gif of an individual switching off the TV and penned: “KSI?”

Despite the backlash, others viewers excited to see the social media favourite.

One urged: “Can we get rid of Bruno and keep KSI?”

Another said: “KSI on,” followed by a thumbs up emoji and a smiley face.

“KSI on my telly soon ,” exclaimed a third.

KSI is stepping in for Bruno (Credit: ITV)

Bruno Tonioli replaced by new BGT star

Amanda, Simon and Alesha posed beside Youtuber KSI, who is standing in for Bruno whilst he films Dancing With The Stars in the US back in October – ruffling the feathers of viewers who were eager for the programme to return.

Bruno has been replaced! (Credit: Instagram / Amanda Holden)

The judges could be seen beaming in the selfie at the time. Alongside it, Amanda penned: “What a line-up. Sending [love] to @brunotonioliofficial.”

The Sun revealed in September that KSI – whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji – has even been given his very own golden buzzer, whilst standing in for Bruno, as a guest judge.

Despite only having a stint on the panel for three of the five first round audition days, he’ll still get a chance to send a lucky act into the live shows.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Bosses were keen for KSI to appear much like a full-time judge would, given he’s due to stand in for a number of days.

KSI is a popular YouTuber (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

“It means there will be one more Golden Buzzer act this year, with the remaining judges and hosts Ant and Dec also given an opportunity to press it.

“It will no doubt make the finals more exciting, to see which judge is best at picking a winner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britain’s Got Talent (@bgt)

BGT fans fume over Bruno Tonioli’s replacement

Regardless of the keenness of BGT bosses, many viewers didn’t seem pleased when they were given a first glimpse at the star on the panel last year.

One penned to social media: “Time to boycott BGT.”

Another fumed on the BGT’s Instagram page: “No Bruno, no watch.”

A third wrote: “Urgghh even more reason not to watch.”

Others gushed over KSI as one said: “JJ is just gonna bring the vibes to BGT.”

Another added: “You did good for who you pressed it for was a really good show tonight!”

Meanwhile, KSI gushed over his gig on X, writing: “Had way too much fun filming BGT today.”

BGT returned tonight February 22.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent 2025 in chaos as Simon Cowell heckled at ‘raucous’ audition

So what do you think of KSI on BGT? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.