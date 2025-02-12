Britain’s Got Talent boss Simon Cowell was reportedly heckled during a “raucous” audition for the 2025 series – but he found it “absolutely hilarious”.

The ITV show is back on screens this month for a new series, with Simon, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli back on the panel.

But it’s been claimed that the show auditions in Blackpool took a rather dramatic turn when Simon was heckled.

The judge was heckled at according to reports (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Britain’s Got Talent 2025 – Simon heckled

The Britain’s Got Talent auditions in Blackpool took place at the iconic Winter Gardens.

However, it has been reported that the show was constantly interrupted by noisy hecklers. And they were not afraid to share their thoughts about Simon…

“Simon isn’t vain in that way and found the heckling absolutely hilarious. Even when they were calling him an old fart,” a source told The Sun.

Simon heckled at ‘raucous’ Blackpool audition

The insider added: “He loves having BGT in Blackpool precisely because the crowds are so raucous and enthusiastic.”

The source went on to note how Simon knows that he can sometimes “be on the receiving end of their passion”.

It was also claimed Simon “even encourages them to mis­behave”.

They added: “Even if sometimes the ­misbehaviour can cause a headache for the production team. Thankfully they were compensated for any hassle by a rare chance to have a good laugh at the boss’s expense.”

The new series kicks off this month (Credit: ITV)

When does Britain’s Got Talent 2025 start?

The new series of BGT kicks off on Saturday, February 2022.

Announcing the new series earlier this month, ITV shared: “Ant and Dec will once again lead the nation through a series of auditions featuring an array of talent. Who’ll be performing to secure a spot in the live weekly semi-finals by impressing the four inimitable judges: Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.”

The statement then added of Bruno’s replacement: “Brand-new to series 18 is social media sensation KSI. Who steps in as guest judge.”

ITV added: “But who will take the crown for series 18? It’ll be up to the public to decide!”

The last series saw singer Sydnie Christmas crowned the winner. She won a life-changing £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday, February 22 at 7pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

