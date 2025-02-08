The start date for BGT 2025 has finally been revealed. Yes, Britain’s Got Talent is coming back to our screens… and fans of the series really don’t have long to wait.

Earlier today, ITV dropped the first promo for the series, fronted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

It features judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

Bruno’s replacement, influencer KSI, is also seen sitting behind the desk after stepping in for the Dancing With The Stars alum.

BGT start date revealed as KSI makes debut

ITV announced: “Ant and Dec will once again lead the nation through a series of auditions featuring an array of talent, who’ll be performing to secure a spot in the live weekly semi-finals by impressing the four inimitable judges – Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.”

The statement then added of Bruno’s replacement: “Brand-new to series 18 is social media sensation KSI who steps in as guest judge.”

The trailer features an array of weird and wonderful acts, all vying for a chance to become the winner of BGT 2025.

In the clip, Simon Cowell is even seen pressing his golden buzzer.

Soooooooooooo excited for the new series.

The last series saw singer Sydnie Christmas crowned the winner. She won a life-changing £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

ITV added: “But who will take the crown for series 18? It’ll be up to the public to decide!”

Fans react

BGT fans “can’t wait” for the series to return. “So excited,” squealed one. Another commented: “Love this so much, can’t wait to watch.” A third added: “Can’t wait!”

“Soooooooooooo excited for the new series,” said another die-hard fan.

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday February 22 at 7pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

