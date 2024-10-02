Bruno Tonioli replaced on next series of BGT as new judge declares ‘I’ll be sure to leave my mark’

BGT has a new judge joining the panel for the 2025 series as Bruno Tonioli is replaced by show bosses.

Bruno only joined Britain’s Got Talent in 2023. But, thanks to other work commitments, he won’t be on hand as the auditions kick off this time around.

Instead, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon will be joined by a new famous face, who’ll replace the star.

BGT 2025: Bruno Tonioli takes time out

Bruno has kept his contract with Dancing With the Stars out in the States. And, as the auditions kick off for the 2025 series of BGT, he’ll be needed across the pond.

It’s been claimed that he will miss three of the five days of auditions in Blackpool when they kick off this month.

Instead, his seat on the panel will be kept warm by YouTuber and rapper KSI. And, it’s been claimed that it’s a shake-up that’s been in the works for the past four months.

Replacement KSI ‘buzzing’ to get started

Announcing the news, KSI said: “I’m so excited to be a guest judge for BGT. When I got the call up, I couldn’t believe it. I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my [bleep] off.”

In a nod to the show, he added: “I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark.”

As KSI appears to be a guest judge, we’re expecting Bruno will be on our screens and back behind the BGT desk at some point during next year’s run.

‘Perfect match’

A TV insider told The Sun ITV has high hopes for KSI, though.

“Their new judge doesn’t just know a thing or two about entertaining, he has a colossal following who are largely young and tech savvy, which is just the sort of viewer that the show now thrives on.

“BGT isn’t just a TV show it’s a global internet phenomenon as well, with clips of the various acts being watched a staggering 24 billion times around the world. Which is why KSi is the perfect match, as his music alone has been streamed 2.7 billion times.”

BGT 2025 is due to air in the spring.

