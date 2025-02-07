Britain’s Got Talent star Jade Kilduff has announced she and her partner are expecting their first baby, leaving fans thrilled!

The star, who won audiences’ hearts during her stint on the hit ITV show, announced the exciting news on Instagram earlier this week.

Britain’s Got Talent star Jade Kilduff announces baby news

Fans of BGT will recognise Jade from her stint on the show back in 2020.

The star appeared on the show alongside her choir, Sign Along With Us, who performed a special, sign-language version of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman in the auditions.

At the time, they received the Golden Buzzer from David Walliams and made it all the way to the final, finishing as one of the runner-ups.

The 65-strong choir featured her little brother, Christian, who lives with Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) brain injury, cerebral palsy, and severe sight impairment.

Now, five years on, Jade has announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancée, Devon Booth.

The star announced the news on Instagram for her 117k followers.

‘We’ve been keeping a secret’

The video posted to Jade’s Instagram, begins with a caption reading: “We’ve been keeping a secret”.

The video – which is in black-and-white – then shows Jade and Devon walking hand in hand through the countryside.

A smiling Devon then turns to wrap her arms around Jade. As she does so, she drapes some ultrasound pictures over her partner’s shoulders.

The happy couple then share a kiss.

Another clip shows Jade and Devon smiling and showing off their baby scans.

As the video ends, they reveal that “Baby Kilduff” is due in August.

Jade and Devon announced their engagement back in August 2023. “It’s a forever kind of thing,” Jade captioned a snap of herself and Devon at the time.

Jade found fame on BGT 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Fans congratulate BGT star Jade Kilduff

Jade’s followers took to the comments to gush over the heartwarming news.

“This gave me shivers! So happy for you both xx,” one wrote.

“Crying!!! Congratulations girls you will be the best mums!!!” another said.

“Thank you so much my beautiful girls for making me a grandma. I’m beyond excited, it is the most special and precious news ever and nobody deserved this happiness and for it to happen more than you two,” Jade’s mum wrote. “I love you both, you will be the most incredible parents and I can not wait to hold, love, and spoil my beautiful little grandson or granddaughter, they are so so so loved already.”

“CONGRATS! So glad you’re getting your miracle!!!!” another gushed.

