Coronation Street follow-up: As Jodie’s booted out by the Platts, major ‘hint’ she’s the murder victim

Wednesday night’s episode of Coronation Street (April 29) didn’t hold back, as Jodie Ramsey’s dramatic flashback put her troubled past front and centre. And with tensions boiling over, viewers are now convinced the soap may have dropped a major hint about her fate.

Jodie found herself pushed to the brink as she tried to shield sister Shona from the dangerous fallout of her past. But in a cruel twist, she also uncovered the painful truth that Shona had once chosen to walk away from her. With emotions running high, Jodie lashed out – and her next move would send shockwaves through the Street.

Jodie lured David into bed (Credit: ITV)

Jodie Ramsey’s special flashback episode in Coronation Street

Jodie’s secrets had well and truly caught up with her, and the consequences quickly spiralled. After admitting her violent ex was Olivia’s dad – and that she had taken his hard drive – it wasn’t long before things turned ugly, with Shona ordering her to leave.

However, just as she was about to go, Jodie stumbled across two men who had mistaken Shona for their target. Overcome with guilt, she made a split-second decision to return the hard drive in a bid to protect her sister. Shona relented and allowed her to stay, but the peace was short-lived.

When Jodie discovered that Shona had lied about receiving her letter, her anger reignited. Determined to get even, she carried out a shocking plan – sneaking into David’s bed and pretending to be Shona. The truth didn’t stay hidden for long, and Jodie was soon exposed and thrown out for good.

Left alone at the precinct, things took another ominous turn when she came face to face with a mysterious figure. With danger closing in, it seemed her past might finally be catching up with her.

Could Jodie die? (Credit: ITV)

Huge ‘clue’ Jodie could be the Coronation Street flashforward murder victim

But it was one brutal moment that really got viewers talking. As David forced Jodie out, his cutting words – ‘nobody cares if you live or die’ – have sparked speculation that the show may have slipped in a telling clue.

Earlier, Jodie had crossed a line by questioning David’s past trauma involving Josh Tucker, insisting he stop portraying himself as a victim. Furious, both David and Sarah wasted no time in showing her the door.

Now, fans are wondering if David’s harsh comment could be more than just anger in the heat of the moment. With Jodie later confronted by a mystery figure at the precinct, questions are mounting. Was that line a subtle hint at what’s to come? And could this shadowy encounter mark the beginning of the end for Jodie?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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