‘The best episode ever’ Fans praise EastEnders as Phil makes a heartbreaking promise to dying Nigel

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One, including heartbreaking scenes between Nigel and Phil.

EastEnders has delivered one of its most emotional episodes in recent memory, and viewers are already calling it an all-time classic.

Nigel’s final moments have left fans reeling, with many admitting they were not prepared to say goodbye, even if the story has been widely praised as beautifully done.

Grant finally convinces Phil to go and see Nigel (Credit: BBC)

Phil finally listens to Grant

After finding Phil on the beach, Grant speaks to his brother, who is still refusing to see Nigel in the care home.

Phil and Grant share some harsh words, turning on each other and airing their grievances. However, it is clear their argument is all part of their grief over Nigel, and they soon make up.

Grant is desperate to get Phil back to Walford to see Nigel before it is too late. But Phil is adamant that he needs to find ‘one last stone’ for Nigel after he asked Grant for his skimming stone the day before.

Grant doesn’t understand the importance of the stone, so Phil tells him about how it was a keepsake from Nigel’s childhood that reminded him of his father.

Determined to find the right stone for Nigel before they leave the beach, Phil starts to hunt. Just as he finds the perfectly shaped stone, Grant gets a message from Julie telling him they need to hurry.

As the pair dash back to be with their best friend, Phil finds his car has been clamped, before Grant’s car runs out of charge.

Nigel and Phil get to say everything that needs to be said in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Nigel’s friends say their goodbyes

Meanwhile, at the care home, Julie is struggling to say goodbye to her husband. As Yolande, Lexi, Callu, Linda and Sam all come to say their final farewell to Nigel, he continues to hold on.

Yolande tells Julie he is holding on for her blessing to go…, but even when she tells him she will be okay, he continues to hang on in there, clearly waiting for Phil.

Phil decides he is going to walk to Walford, but knowing he will never make it in time, Grant pays a delivery driver to take Phil to the care home. Grant heads back to Walford alone, having already said goodbye.

When Phil finally gets to Nigel, he is relieved to see he has made it just in time. He gives Nigel the stone he found, and both he and Julie are surprised when Nigel’s fingers close around it.

Nigel talks to Phil on the beach as he passes away in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Phil and Nigel say all they need to say

As Phil struggles to find the words to tell Nigel exactly how he feels about him, we are taken back to the beach. This time, Phil and Nigel sit side by side and talk about their friendship, Nigel’s childhood, and we finally learn the true significance of Nigel’s precious stone.

Nigel asks Phil if he is going to be okay, and while Phil struggles to put his feelings into words, he finally tells Nigel he loves him and that he is the best friend he has ever had. He promises Nigel that he will be okay, and they seem to be the words Nigel needs to hear before he dies.

Happy that Phil will be okay, Nigel walks to the sea and is a little boy again, skimming stones to impress his dad. Meanwhile, back at the care home, the stone drops from Nigel’s hand, and he takes his final breath. Finally slipping away as Phil and Julie sob.

Phil is there as Nigel slips away (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans praise ‘perfect’ episode for Nigel

While fans are heartbroken that Nigel has passed away, they’re thrilled that he and Phil got to say everything that needed to be said.

They took to social media hailing today’s instalment as the ‘perfect’ episode…

“What an absolutely beautiful, heartbreaking episode,” said one fan on Reddit. Someone else agreed: “That was heartbreaking. I think we might need a Nigel Bates support group. I’m still crying ten minutes after watching.”

“It was perfect. I still haven’t stopped bawling yet,” agreed a third viewer. Someone else added, “I was expecting it to be sad, but that was devastating.”

Several viewers also singled out the performances. They said Steve McFadden, Paul Bradley and Karen Henthorn deserve recognition for bringing Nigel’s story to life.

“If the soap gods are listening, Steve, Paul and Karen all need awards. Nigel’s journey has been beautifully heartbreaking,” one fan commented.

Another echoed the sentiment: “Amazing acting, amazing story. Paul Bradley. Wow! He’d better win all the awards this year.”

For many, one moment stood above the rest. A final fan summed it up: “The way Nigel held on for Phil and one last stone, I’m in bits.”

Read more: Spoilers for next week: Julie makes a shocking Nigel discovery, while Eddie Knight returns with a secret