EastEnders spoilers for next week: Julie makes a shocking Nigel discovery, Eddie Knight returns with a secret and Max has a big question for Cindy

Julie gets a shock when she finds something heartbreaking while clearing out Nigel’s things in EastEnders spoilers for next week. But what is it?

Elsewhere, Eddie Knight reveals a big secret to George, baby Ivy comes home, and Cindy and Max get serious.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

Sam and Phil are on hand to help Julie (Credit: BBC)

1. Julie needs Sam and Phil’s help

Julie braces herself to collect Nigel’s things from the care home. However, she keeps it from Phil as she knows it will upset him. When Kat later sees that Julie is upset, she tells Sam and Phil what Julie is facing alone, and they head to the care home to support her.

Julie and Phil struggle without Nigel (Credit: BBC)

2. Julie gets a message from beyond the grave

Once there, the trio face the heartbreaking job of packing up Nigel’s belongings. As they sort through his things, Julie finds a letter from Nigel, but can’t bring herself to open it. What does it say?

Nicola is overwhelmed when her family throws her a party (Credit: BBC)

3. Nicola’s surprise party ends in disaster

Nicola and George bring baby Ivy home from the hospital to find their friends and family have put on a surprise party. Nicola is overwhelmed with everything and orders everyone to leave.

Nicola falls out with George when he has his phone switched off

4. Nicola is annoyed with George

Nicola has a heart-to-heart with Gina and soon softens towards George when she sees what a great dad he is. However, when it turns out he turned his phone off and missed calls from the hospital, Nicola is furious. Nicola is in for a shock when she calls the hospital, and it turns out to be George’s dad, Eddie Knight, who wants to speak to them.

George is shocked to see Eddie looking so unwell (Credit: BBC)

5. Eddie Knight returns in EastEnders spoilers

Nicola goes to see Eddie, but lies to George about where she has been. However, she is soon rumbled when he finds a car park ticket for the hospital. She comes clean about visiting Eddie, and George goes to see his father himself. But once there, he is shocked to see how frail Eddie is and discovers his dad is dying.

George visits Eddie one last time (Credit: BBC)

6. Eddie’s hiding something

George faces a grilling from his family after they discover he has been to see Eddie. Later, Nicola goes to see Eddie herself and warns him to stay away from her family. But why does Eddie want to reconnect with his son after all this time?

The battle is on between Ian and Elaine (Credit: BBC)

7. EastEnders spoilers: Bea targets Elaine

Ian is consumed by his council campaign and is upset when he discovers the majority of locals plan to vote for Elaine. When bribing Harvey, Howie and Mo for votes doesn’t work, Bea comes up with a plan for a smear campaign video against Elaine. Ian isn’t sure, but Bea is adamant it’s a great idea.

It’s Jimmy’s birthday, but Ian has other things on his mind (Credit: BBC)

8. EastEnders spoilers: Oscar ruins Ian’s campaign

As the Walford debate begins, Ian is thrown when Oscar swaps his speech. As he gets flustered, Elaine steps in and calms his nerves. Later at Jimmy’s birthday party, a mortified Ian fumes at Oscar and tells Bea to go ahead and post the smear campaign video after all.

Elaine us upset with Ian (Credit: BBC)

9. Ian feels guilty in EastEnders spoilers

The Walford gossip grapevine is in overdrive as Bea’s anonymous video about Elaine gets attention online. Oblivious, Elaine heads to see Ian to wish him well for the final leg of their campaign, and Ian feels awful. He later tells Bea to take the video down, but it is too late because Cindy has shown Elaine the video.

Who will be victorious? (Credit: BBC)

10. Who will win the council campaign?

It’s the day of the election in Walford, and as Bea tries to get last-minute voters for Ian, Elaine tries to be cordial with Ian. However, Elaine is deeply hurt by his actions to sabotage her campaign. Has his plan worked, and who will be victorious?

Max and Cindy go official (Credit: BBC)

11. Max and Cindy make things official

Max and Cindy have a joint birthday party at Harry’s Barn. But tensions grow between Linda and Max when he discovers she has been keeping a secret about her love life. Jealous, Max asks Cindy to move in with him, and oblivious to the Linda drama, she gladly accepts.

Harry tries to help Gina (Credit: BBC)

12. Harry lands his family in trouble

Harry agrees to lend Gina money from Harry’s Barn to help with the Knight Fusion accounts. But later in the week, Nicola is stunned to hear from her accountant that the bar is now in the red. Harry and Gina are forced to come clean about what they have done and beg Nicola not to sell the bar. Will she listen?

Linda tries to reach out to Johnny (Credit: BBC)

13. Grant’s plan to help Linda goes wrong

Linda is jealous of Max and Cindy, but feels better when Grant advises her to pamper herself. Later, Linda discovers Johnny has money problems, so after talking to Grant again, she tells Denise she is selling her share of Fox & Hair. But when Linda offers Johnny the money from the hair salon, he turns her down and tells her to butt out. But has Grant just made things a million times worse for Linda?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief