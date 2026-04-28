Coronation Street follow-up: Fans spot ‘clue’ suggesting several villains won’t survive the week after Carl crush horror

Things took a devastating turn in Coronation Street tonight (Tuesday, April 28) as Carl Webster found himself crushed underneath his brother Kevin’s car after a revenge plot spiralled dangerously out of control.

In a shocking twist, Carl was left fighting for his life when a tampering attempt on the brakes ended in disaster, with the vehicle lowering onto him and leaving him trapped beneath its weight. Now in a serious condition, viewers are left wondering whether this could be part of a much darker week ahead for Weatherfield’s villains.

Carl was crushed under the car (Credit: ITV)

Carl Webster’s exit from Coronation Street took a dangerous turn

Before the incident, he had already spent the day stirring up trouble and tying up loose ends. But things escalated when he slipped under Kevin’s car and began tampering with the brakes. What Carl didn’t realise was that someone was close by, watching his every move.

As he worked underneath the vehicle, a shadowy figure appeared nearby. In a sudden and terrifying moment, the car was lowered without warning. Carl was still beneath it, leaving him trapped and crushed under its weight.

The severity of the situation quickly became clear. In the next scene, Carl was no longer at the garage. He was slumped in the back of a car, visibly injured and struggling to speak properly. Barely conscious, he slurred that he needed a hospital. His condition looked rather serious.

The driver was then revealed to be Ronnie Bailey. He delivered a chilling message about second chances and made it clear he isn’t someone who offers them lightly. His involvement has left a major question hanging. Did Ronnie cause the garage incident, or arrive after it happened? Either way, Carl’s condition is critical, and his fate is now hanging in the balance.

Carl’s one of five possible victims (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts multiple villains die by end of week

With Carl Webster already appearing to be on the brink, some Corrie viewers have already ‘ruled him out’ of being the dead body set to be discovered in Friday’s upcoming scenes.

Fans don’t believe the soap would make things quite so obvious this early in the week, with speculation now turning towards a much bigger twist. Some viewers think Carl may not be the only one who meets a grim fate, with theories suggesting multiple villain deaths could be revealed before the week is out.

A new Coronation Street fan theory on Reddit suggested just this: “Have we considered the possibility that multiple people will die this week? After watching the episode and seeing what happened to Carl it seems like that could be a possibility?

“What is the point in doing mysteries with the other characters if they already show what basically is a death sentence injury for Carl if the other characters are safe?

“So maybe we’ll get more than one death. Of course Carl might survive but let’s be realistic, that kind of brute force trauma is basically game over.”

Is there more to come than meets the eye? Whether Carl survives or not, and whether others are caught up in the fallout, remains to be seen. One thing is for sure though, Friday’s episode (May 1) is set to bring some major answers as this week’s drama reaches its peak.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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