Coronation Street ITVX early release sees Carl Webster get crushed by vehicle as soap teases surprising culprit

Coronation Street fans were given plenty to talk about in Tuesday’s ITVX first-look episode (April 28), as Carl Webster’s dramatic storyline took a dark and unexpected turn.

With his departure from Weatherfield looming, Carl wasn’t about to slip away quietly. Instead, he set out to settle scores – particularly with brother Kevin – in scenes that quickly spiralled into danger.

Carl angered his enemies once again (Credit: ITV)

Carl Webster’s revenge plan takes shape before Coronation Street exit

Ahead of leaving the cobbles, Carl made a point of tying up loose ends – though not in the most peaceful way. He tracked down Abi and convinced her to join him for one last drink at the pub, where he opened up about his feelings and insisted he truly loved her. Abi, however, wasn’t swayed, bluntly telling him ‘good riddance.’

Elsewhere, Carl’s temper continued to flare as he clashed with Theo out on the Street. The confrontation soon turned physical, with Kevin forced to step in before things got seriously out of hand.

Tensions were still running high later at the Rovers, where Carl found himself at odds with Fiz over Tyrone’s hit and run. Eventually, Kevin and Carl appeared to draw a line under their feud, sharing a handshake as Carl prepared to leave.

But any sense of calm didn’t last long – because Carl clearly had unfinished business.

At the same time, events elsewhere hinted that trouble was brewing. Debbie suffered a worrying lapse in memory at the hotel, forgetting Ronnie’s name – a moment that seemed to spark something in him, as he later went looking for Carl.

Carl was crushed under the car (Credit: ITV)

Carl Webster left crushed in Coronation Street

Back at the garage, Carl put his final plan into motion, determined to leave a lasting mark. Slipping underneath Kevin’s car, he began tampering with the brakes.

However, things took a shocking turn when a shadowy figure approached. Before Carl could react, the vehicle was suddenly lowered, trapping and crushing him beneath it.

In the next scene, Carl was seen in a dire state. He was slumped in the back of a car and weakly pleading he ‘needed a hospital.’

The driver was then revealed to be Ronnie Bailey, who chillingly told him that while some people get second chances, he’s not someone who hands them out.

It leaves a huge question hanging over the episode – was Ronnie responsible for lowering the car, or did he arrive after the incident to intervene? And perhaps even more worrying, where exactly is he taking Carl if not to hospital?

Carl Webster’s story looks to be heading towards a grim conclusion, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end well.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!