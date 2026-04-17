Coronation Street follow-up: Summer and Carl join forces but a Theo showdown looms

Coronation Street fans have watched Summer take a huge risk by striking a deal with Carl.

With the show’s long-teased flash-forward murder finally set to unfold, tensions are rising across the cobbles. The five potential victims — Theo, Jodie, Maggie, Carl and Megan — are all at the centre of explosive storylines. But right now, it’s Theo’s downfall that’s driving the drama.

And Summer is no longer willing to sit back and hope justice is served.

Summer turned to Carl for help (Credit: ITV)

Summer’s deal with Carl

After weeks of manipulation, Carl has finally got what he wanted. He’s been pressuring Summer for money in exchange for the truth about Billy’s death. And now she knows exactly what happened, everything has changed.

Viewers are aware that Billy didn’t die as a result of the Corriedale crash. Instead, Theo made a chilling choice in that moment. He left Billy to die, knowing he could expose the abuse Todd had been suffering.

The truth is out. And following the brutal attack on Todd earlier this week, Summer is determined to make sure Theo can never hurt anyone again.

In tonight’s episode (April 17), she turns to Carl with a desperate offer. She will give him £10K to help get Theo sent to prison for good.

Carl wastes no time agreeing, but with everything building towards a major death on the street, it’s a deal that could have serious consequences.

Carl tries to goad Theo into a fight (Credit: ITV)

Theo and Carl go head-to-head next week in Coronation Street

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Carl is fully committed to his plan. And he’s not afraid to play dirty to get results.

After spotting a tense moment between Theo and Gary, Carl attempts to use the situation to his advantage. But when Gary refuses to rise to it, the plan changes.

Theo later storms into the Rovers — and Carl follows him in, clearly looking for trouble. What starts as verbal sparring quickly escalates, spilling out onto the street. The pair clash over everything that’s happened.

Carl’s wants Theo to lose control. If he can push him far enough to turn violent, it could be enough to get the police involved. And secure the outcome Summer is paying for.

But Theo isn’t an easy man to manipulate. And whether he takes the bait remains to be seen.

Elsewhere in the week, Debbie receives a call revealing Carl has been taken to hospital. Meanwhile Abi shares news about Carl that leaves Summer shaken.

Read more: Coronation Street fans ‘know’ exactly what is going on with Jodie, and it mirrors a recent Emmerdale plot

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