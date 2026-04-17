Summer’s sinister plan for Theo exposed in Coronation Street’s ITVX release ahead of mystery murder

Warning, this article contains spoilers for tonight’s Coronation Street episode (April 17), featuring Summer and Carl. The episode has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch now on ITVX and YouTube.

Coronation Street fans are set to see a shocking twist tonight, as Summer takes a drastic step that could change everything.

With Todd finally home after Theo’s brutal attack, emotions are running high on the cobbles.

And for Summer, seeing the reality of what Theo has done pushes her to make a decision that could have huge consequences.

Summer was shocked at Todd’s fragile state (Credit: ITV)

Todd returned home tonight in Coronation Street

After a traumatic few days, Todd is back home following his hospital stay. But it’s clear he’s still struggling, both physically and emotionally, after everything he’s endured.

While Theo had hoped he could twist the situation in his favour, that plan appears to have backfired.

At the same time, Summer has been dealing with a bombshell of her own. Carl recently told her that Theo was responsible for Billy’s death, even offering to “sort it” — for a price.

Although she initially struggled to understand, the pieces have started to fall into place, and with further revelations on the way, Summer now knows Theo is guilty.

Summer turned to Carl for help (Credit: ITV)

Summer made a deal with Carl

Up until now, Summer has resisted Carl’s offer. But after seeing just how badly Theo has affected Todd, she decides she can’t stand by any longer.

In tonight’s episode, she meets with Carl and agrees to a risky deal. Determined to see Theo punished, she makes her position clear — she wants him behind bars.

She tells him: “I want Theo gone. I want him to rot in prison for what he’s done. Ten grand. But it needs to be good enough for the police. Right, I won’t pay anything until he’s locked up.”

Carl doesn’t hesitate to accept, setting the wheels in motion for what could be a dangerous chain of events.

While Summer may believe she’s doing the right thing, fans know Carl is far from trustworthy. As one of the five potential victims in the show’s upcoming murder storyline, he’s already at the centre of danger.

And with the mystery death just around the corner, this deal could have serious repercussions.

If things spiral out of control, Summer could find herself in deeper trouble than she ever expected. Or worse, her actions could play a part in whatever deadly twist is coming next.

Read more: Coronation Street fans ‘know’ exactly what is going on with Jodie, and it mirrors a recent Emmerdale plot

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