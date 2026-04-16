Coronation Street fans convinced they’ve cracked Jodie’s secret, and it’s quite familiar

Coronation Street fans are becoming increasingly convinced that Jodie Ramsey is hiding something big.

From the moment she arrived, it was clear Jodie wasn’t being entirely honest. She’s lied about her past, kept key details under wraps, and while she’s shown an interest in David, viewers have noticed she seems just as eager to win over plenty of other residents too.

And for many soap fans, that behaviour is ringing alarm bells. With comparisons already being drawn to a chilling Emmerdale storyline.

Jodie has been trying to make herself impressive (Credit: ITV)

What is going on with Jodie?

Jodie’s entrance was dramatic from the start, appearing bundled in the back of Graham Foster’s van during the Corriedale crossover. But when she later spoke to Shona and the Platts, she painted a very different picture.

Instead, she claimed she’d been trapped in an abusive relationship and tied up in her ex-boyfriend’s van. This story that was later revealed to have been taken from someone else at a support group.

More recently, Emmerdale filled in some of the gaps. Graham admitted he had been hired to deal with a “problem named Jodie”, but after the crash, he walked away from the job. This left her free to start a new life in Weatherfield.

Even with that explanation, fans aren’t convinced they know the full truth. Some had already speculated she could follow in the footsteps of Emmerdale killer Meena Jutla. But now, attention has shifted to a different, and perhaps more unsettling, comparison.

This week’s episodes have only added fuel to the fire. Jodie didn’t hesitate when she rushed into the burning café to save Roy, emerging as an instant hero. And noticeably soaking up the praise that followed.

But it didn’t stop there. In scenes from tonight’s episode on ITVX (April 16), she quickly took advantage of Lisa’s badge to steal a tablet from a young girl, moments after hearing David mention how much Lily wanted one.

John needed to be the hero in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans think storyline is similar to John’s Emmerdale plot

It’s this pattern of behaviour that has viewers talking. Many are now convinced Jodie is driven by a need to be seen as the hero, no matter the cost.

For those familiar with Emmerdale, the comparison to John Sugden is hard to ignore. His storyline saw him create dangerous situations, only to then step in and “save” the day, fuelled by an extreme hero complex.

Now, Corrie fans are wondering if Jodie could be heading down a similar path.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Does Jodie have some sort of hero complex? The way she just ran into that fire?”

Another agreed: “They’ve just had a hero complex storyline in Emmerdale, so chances are you’re bang on with that theory.”

Elsewhere, a fan suggested: “I wonder if she’s a similar case to John from Emmerdale. She’ll do all she can to appear like a hero or samaritan. The only difference is she might not directly create all of the situations where she’s able to do that like John.”

And another added: “I bet Jodie has some type of hero complex, so she needs to make herself balance out her normal evil actions.”

Read more: Coronation Street fans furious over ‘missing characters’ in Todd’s abuse storyline: ‘They should be here!’

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