Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as the aftermath of ‘murder week’ begins

Coronation Street spoilers for next week tease a week of high drama, as Betsy Swain is left deeply shaken while a chilling murder investigation takes hold of Weatherfield.

Elsewhere, tensions flare at the school when Hope turns to AI in a shocking move against Daniel Osbourne.

Here’s your full lowdown on what’s ahead in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Betsy left traumatised as tragedy hits in Coronation Street spoilers

Carla and Lisa quickly shift their focus to supporting a distressed Betsy, even going as far as putting their honeymoon plans on hold to make sure she’s not alone.

But there’s no escaping the turmoil sweeping the Street. The discovery of a body sends shockwaves through the community, and Kit wastes no time in launching into a round of questioning.

As residents struggle to come to terms with events, the situation takes a grim turn when the pathologist confirms their worst fears – this is no accident, but a murder that demands answers.

2. Shona searches for the truth about Jodie

Over at No.8, Shona is desperate to make sense of a deeply unsettling situation. Leaning on David, she tries to steady herself as the full weight of what’s happened begins to hit.

It’s not long before things become even more disturbing. Forensic results suggest the scene in the living room is far more troubling than it first appeared.

David is then forced to admit a shocking truth – Jodie had been messaging him while pretending to be Shona, eventually luring him into bed. Before they can fully take it in, Kit arrives with more worrying news – the blood found belongs to more than one person.

As David reflects on Jodie’s strange behaviour, the strain between him and Shona intensifies. Unbeknownst to them, they’re also being watched. When David hands over key evidence, Kit’s line of questioning leaves him fearing he could be under suspicion.

With everything spiralling, David urges Shona to reveal everything they know. But just as tensions peak, fresh and shocking news about Jodie emerges – leaving Shona stunned.

3. Melanie plans a fresh start for Will

Secrets surrounding Maggie, Megan and Carl threaten to come to light, leaving the Driscoll family bracing for fallout as Debbie anxiously awaits updates on Carl.

Meanwhile, the situation with Will reaches boiling point. Melanie is keen to take him to Scotland in the wake of the Megan Walsh drama, but Ben is firmly against it at first.

However, after a heated clash and Will storming off, Ben reconsiders. He suggests the move could be the right step – and in a surprising twist, Will agrees to go the very next day.

But more trouble follows. Ben storms out after taking money from the safe, accidentally leaving it open behind him. Susie is then left stunned when she catches someone going through it.

4. Murder investigation gathers pace in Coronation Street spoilers

The investigation steps up a gear as Lisa continues questioning those involved, and it’s not long before inconsistencies in one suspect’s story lead to a dramatic arrest that rocks the Street.

With the suspect held in custody, those closest to them are left trying to process what’s unfolding.

A crucial piece of forensic evidence convinces Lisa and Kit they’re getting closer to the truth, though it’s clear secrets are still being kept – especially when someone attempts to erase incriminating footage.

As pressure builds, one relationship begins to fracture under suspicion, with behaviour raising serious questions. During another tense interrogation, a last-minute lie buys time – but with experts working to recover deleted files, the truth may not stay hidden for long.

And in a final twist, what appears to be an ordinary photo reveals a hidden figure at the scene. Will an alibi stand up – or has the evidence already told a different story?

5. Hope turns on Daniel

Daniel finds himself in hot water after accusing Hope of using AI to write her poem. She hits back with a pointed comment about Megan before taking things further by penning a scathing piece aimed directly at him.

As tempers flare and Daniel tries to grab the paper, Hope accuses him of assault, leaving Mrs Crawshaw demanding answers and placing Daniel’s career in jeopardy.

Already under strain, Daniel later vents to Ken and Adam about the disciplinary action he’s facing.

Saying he needs to get away, he claims he’s heading to the Lakes, leaving Bertie in their care. But once alone, it becomes clear he has no intention of going anywhere, instead isolating himself with a bottle of whisky.

6. Danielle reveals all

Todd is still struggling to come to terms with the abuse he suffered at Theo’s hands, opening up to George about his anger that Theo appears to have avoided any consequences.

However, there’s another development on the horizon. When Danielle approaches Todd to talk about Theo, the conversation takes an unexpected turn.

She admits she knows exactly what Theo is capable of, and the pair soon find common ground as they share their experiences – forming a bond over the pain they’ve both endured.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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