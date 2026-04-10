Danielle’s return spells major trouble for Todd in Coronation Street ITVX early release

Coronation Street’s latest ITVX episode (Friday, April 10) delivered another tense twist for Todd, as Sarah Platt took matters into her own hands – with worrying consequences.

In a bid to protect her friend, Sarah made a bold move that quickly spiralled, dragging Theo’s ex-wife Danielle Silverton into the drama and leaving Todd in an even more vulnerable position.

Danielle had a serious chat with Sarah (Credit: ITV)

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Sarah wanted Danielle’s help to save Todd in Coronation Street

Viewers have watched Sarah grow increasingly concerned for Todd this week, as she’s tried to gently encourage him to open up about Theo’s abuse. Despite her efforts, Todd has remained guarded.

Things escalated after Sarah managed to speak briefly with Todd at the flat, before being forced to hide from Theo in the bedroom. When she was discovered, Theo issued a chilling warning to Todd, making it clear there would be consequences.

Determined to act, Sarah took a drastic step in tonight’s episode by reaching out to Theo’s ex-wife, Danielle.

Meeting at the bistro, Danielle was clearly thrown by the request and wasted no time asking Sarah what this was all about. Sarah explained her close bond with Todd, stressing that she was deeply worried for his wellbeing.

But when Sarah pushed further, asking whether Theo had ever been violent during their marriage, Danielle was stunned. She firmly shut the idea down, insisting Theo had never harmed her or their children.

Before the conversation could go any further, the situation took an explosive turn. Theo and Todd walked in and overheard everything.

Theo wasn’t pleased to see Danielle on the Street (Credit: ITV)

Todd’s situation made worse

It didn’t take Theo long to piece things together. Pulling Danielle aside, he accused Sarah of trying to stir trouble and paint him in a bad light.

Danielle ultimately backed Theo. Though, she made it clear she didn’t want to be caught in the middle of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Todd confronted Sarah in private. While he recognised she was trying to help, he was frustrated that she had interfered – and feared she may have made things worse.

Knowing what Theo could be capable of behind closed doors, Todd was left deeply uneasy about what might come next after Sarah’s intervention.

With tensions now higher than ever, will Theo make Todd suffer for this latest fallout?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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