8 Coronation Street suspects who could possibly kill Theo, and why Danielle Silverton is one to watch

Theo Silverton has found himself at the centre of a potential murder mystery in Coronation Street, with a flashforward hinting he could be killed off, but, who would go that far?

The troubled character has made more than a few enemies on the cobbles, and plenty of them have reasons to want revenge. If Theo really does meet a grim fate this April, there’s no shortage of suspects lining up.

Here are eight residents who could have motive to strike.

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1. Danielle

Danielle Silverton heads back to the cobbles next week after being summoned by Sarah Platt for a chat about Theo.

With questions raised about her past with him – including whether he was ever abusive – Danielle’s feelings are firmly back in the spotlight.

Still furious over his betrayal and holding him responsible for the death of her partner Noah, Danielle has every reason to want payback. But would she really go as far as murder?

Could innocent Summer kill? (Credit: ITV)

2. Summer

Summer has recently started to see Theo in a very different light, especially after learning about his treatment of Todd.

And with the truth about Billy’s death in the Corriedale crash likely to surface, things could quickly escalate.

Todd is now the only family she has left, so her protective instincts are bound to kick in. Could Summer be pushed to a shocking breaking point?

3. Gary

Gary Windass is no stranger to taking drastic action, and his past proves he’s capable of crossing the line.

Once close to Theo, Gary has now seen exactly what he’s like and has already forced him out of the builder’s yard.

But if Theo refuses to stay away, Gary might decide a stronger message is needed.

4. George

George was quick to notice that something wasn’t right with Todd and has been trying to get through to him ever since.

Despite being pushed away, he’s determined to keep Todd safe.

As an undertaker, George Shuttelworth deals with death every day – but could his protective streak lead him somewhere much darker?

Christina looks out for Todd (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Theo possible murder suspect 5. Christina

Christina is firmly in George’s corner, and seeing how much Theo’s behaviour is affecting him could push her to act.

If she believes removing Theo would bring some peace back into George’s life, could she take matters into her own hands?

6. Sarah

Sarah has always been fiercely loyal to Todd, treating him like one of her own.

She’s also shown in the past that she’s willing to go to extreme lengths, having helped cover up Callum’s death.

If Theo continues to cause harm, Sarah might decide enough is enough.

Coronation Street Theo possible murder suspect 7. Carl

Carl Webster is sitting on a major secret – he knows Theo was responsible for Billy’s death.

It’s a revelation that hasn’t yet exploded, but when it does, it’s bound to cause chaos.

And when enemies clash in Weatherfield, it rarely ends well for everyone involved.

Will Todd defend himself? (Credit: ITV)

8. Todd

Todd stands out as the most obvious suspect, especially after being seen holding a knife on the day of the flashforward.

After everything Theo has put him through, it’s hard to imagine how much more he can take.

Could Todd finally reach his limit and take drastic action to free himself once and for all?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV. What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts.