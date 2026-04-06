Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Todd finally goes to the police about Theo abuse

It’s a dramatic turn in Weatherfield this week, and things are heating up – literally. Roy’s Rolls goes up in flames while Todd finally confronts the abuse he’s suffered at Theo’s hands.

Here’s your full rundown of all the twists and turns hitting Coronation Street in the upcoming episode.

1. Roy’s Rolls goes up in flames in Coronation Street spoilers

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What should have been a quiet night for Roy quickly turns into a nightmare. Feeling unwell, he heads home early from his bat watch meeting, gives Jodie the day off after discovering a power cut, and goes straight to bed. But outside, Carla, Dev, and Bernie spot smoke curling from Roy’s flat and panic spreads.

Everyone assumes Roy is safely out – but he’s actually trapped inside, unconscious as thick smoke fills the room. Can anyone reach him before it’s too late?

2. Summer pleads with Todd in Coronation Street spoilers

Summer’s suspicions take a dark turn when she quizzes Theo about Billy’s final moments, only to be shocked that he and Todd are planning to move to Belfast.

Later, she meets Todd for a drink and drops a chilling claim – she believes Theo killed Billy. Meanwhile, Sarah informs George, and the trio head to Todd – but Theo blocks them with a lie at the doorbell, claiming they’re already en route.

Inside, Todd plays along with Theo’s story, convincing Sarah it’s all true. But when Theo steps away, Todd makes a desperate attempt to escape while finishing his packing. Will he get away? And when the door buzzer sounds as Sarah chats with Kit, who could it be?

3. Todd finally tells the truth in Coronation Street spoilers

In a powerful, emotional moment, Todd finds his voice, reporting Theo to the police for assault and opening up to Lisa and Kit about the months of abuse he’s endured.

As the truth comes out, Theo realises the walls are closing in. He tries to flee Weatherfield – but with his violent behaviour exposed, has he left it too late?

4. Todd’s freedom hangs in the balance

Sarah takes a bold move, searching Theo’s van for a tablet that could be vital evidence for Todd. But reaching for it could make the situation even more dangerous. Meanwhile, Todd’s struggle continues: when George offers to help collect his things, a simple door buzz sends him panicking and running in tears.

Back at No.11, Christina and Mary try to comfort him, but Summer’s hug reveals the depth of his trauma, leaving her heartbroken at how fragile he’s become.

5. Eva tries to bring the family together

Eva steps in to mend fences, gathering Ben, Ollie, Will, and Maggie at the bistro in a bid to rebuild family bridges. When Steve and Cassie join, Ben invites them in, reminding everyone that family includes them too. Eva even delivers a heartfelt speech. But Maggie can’t catch a break.

At the Rovers, she announces plans for a coffee morning, only for Eva to cancel it in favour of a pamper session for Susie and her friends. Ben sides with Eva, leaving Maggie hurt.

Later, Ben faces his own tensions: when Steve quizzes Maggie about her time with his dad, she shuts him down, and Ben drags Steve into a darts game – but not before having some pointed words of his own.

6. Lisa pressures Kit

At the station, Lisa confronts Kit with a bombshell – Mal Roper is accusing him of assault. Kit brushes it off, claiming Mal has a vendetta against anyone close to Bernie. Lisa seems to let it drop, but her doubts linger.

7. Debbie confronts Carl in Coronation Street spoilers

Debbie rounds up Christina, Glenda, Sally, and Bernie for a girls’ trip – but the mood sours when Bernie reveals Carl has allegedly tried to strike a deal with Summer, offering information about Billy’s death in exchange for his life insurance.

Furious, Debbie confronts Carl, who only makes things worse by claiming he’s heard a confession about Billy’s murder – but refuses to name names. Debbie throws him out, visibly shaken. As Ryan tells Ronnie about the row, all eyes are on his reaction. Carl later approaches Ronnie with another offer – but will it work, or leave him out in the cold?

8. Jodie sparks family tension

At No.8, David calls Gail to wish her a happy birthday and mentions that Lily wants a new tablet – but they can’t afford it. Jodie overhears and immediately hatches a plan, setting off a chain of events that threatens to create a major rift in the family.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

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