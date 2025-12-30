What happens in Coronation Street next as Billy finally grows suspicious of nasty Theo

In Coronation Street tonight (Tuesday, December 30), Billy is finally offering some hope to Todd. Is he seeing through Theo once and for all?

Over the past six months, Theo Silverton has managed to pull the wool over the eyes of everyone in Todd’s life. His abuse of the undertaker has steadily increased, but Todd’s family and friends have remained in the dark.

Any suggestions of anything amiss in the relationship have quickly been swept under the rug. In a recent special episode, Christina and George even temporarily believed Todd might be the abusive one in the relationship.

As things have grown worse behind closed doors, nobody has managed to see through Theo’s facade. Until now.

Todd was left alone, miles from the street (Credit: ITV)

Theo left Todd out in the cold

While Billy has been suspicious that something could be going on for awhile, tonight seemed to confirm the vicar’s suspicions.

During a joint birthday party for George and Glenda, evil Theo turned on his boyfriend once again.

After learning that Todd had once had a crush on Nick Tilsley, he wanted to get revenge after deciding Todd was ‘flirting’ with him.

In last night’s visit to the cobbles, Theo suggested he and Todd head out to pick up a birthday cake, insisting his boyfriend wouldn’t need a coat. Of course, as always, he had an ulterior motive.

Miles from the party, and without his phone, Todd was left to walk home in the cold as Theo drove off.

Could Billy unmask the truth about Theo? (Credit: ITV)

Billy’s suspicions grew in Coronation Street tonight

Tonight, Billy was concerned as Theo returned to the party by himself. While he insisted Todd had gone for a lie down after drinking too much, Billy was left suspicious – especially when it became apparent that he’d left his phone.

With Theo adamant that he wouldn’t need the phone, Billy’s suspicions only grew.

Viewers saw Todd walking alone in the rain, dripping wet and shivering.

Luckily, it was Billy who first spotted him back on the street.

Despite Todd immediately trying to make an excuse that he’d nipped out for some chips, Billy saw right through him.

Todd, trapped as he is in this abusive relationship, was quick to defend Theo.

It was evident that someone was finally starting to see through the facade, but a frightened Todd dismissed his friend’s concerns.

Could Todd finally be free of abusive Theo? (Credit: ITV)

Todd makes a decision

According to spoilers for tomorrow night’s episode, Todd meets his family and friends in the Rovers to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

With Christina, George, Summer and Billy all present, Todd makes a big decision regarding his future with Theo.

But just what decision does he make? With Billy’s help, might he finally be able to free himself from Theo’s clutches?

