Coronation Street drama deepens amid Theo discovering secret cameras as spoilers confirm Todd’s next move

Todd Grimshaw’s carefully thought-out scheme unravelled on Coronation Street tonight (Monday, December 15) when controlling Theo Silverton stumbled across the hidden cameras.

Following a brutal clash in the flat, it was Todd who was taken away by the police after Theo was left injured. Despite everything that had happened, Todd later returned home with Theo, and the tension was suffocating.

Back behind closed doors, Theo’s temper flared once again. His fury simmered dangerously close to the surface as Todd tried to keep the peace, clearly shaken and on edge. With Theo’s control tightening and Todd’s safety hanging in the balance, the discovery of those cameras marked a terrifying turning point.

Theo found the cameras (Credit: ITV)

Theo exposed Todd’s plan in Coronation Street

On the cobbles today, Coronation Street delivered a standout hour with Todd and Theo’s harrowing special episode, shot through multiple cameras to give the drama an eerie, claustrophobic edge.

Behind the flat door, Theo’s need for control hit disturbing new levels – monitoring what Todd ate, cutting him off from friends, forcing fitness regimes, smashing his phone and flying into rages. When Todd finally summoned the courage to walk away, Theo responded by locking him in the bedroom overnight. Chilling.

The following day, tensions exploded. A struggle erupted, glass shattered, and Theo was left unconscious just as Bernie, alarmed by the shouting, called the police. In a cruel twist, Todd played down the abuse he’d endured for months and found himself arrested instead. Heartbreaking stuff.

Theo, meanwhile, milked the victim act at hospital before returning home with Todd. But then came the real kicker. While reminiscing over old photos, Theo stumbled across one of Todd’s hidden cameras. The look, the fury… Theo now knows he’s been watched, and that discovery could put Todd in serious danger.

Todd plots to leave Theo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers confirm Todd’s plot to leave abusive Theo

In Christmas and New Year Coronation Street spoilers, there seems to be little Christmas cheer for Todd and Theo as Todd plans to leave the relationship.

When Theo asks Todd if he’s buzzing for Christmas Day, Todd sidesteps the question and casually mentions being back at work, making Theo instantly suspicion. Then comes the real horror as Theo’s hosting Christmas dinner and doing all the cooking. Todd’s face says it all… and not in a festive way.

Lunch with George, Christina, Summer and Glenda is a pressure cooker. Summer lets slip she’s nabbed Andrew Scott tickets for Todd (girl knows his crush), Theo’s mood plummets, and a game of charades ends with a smashed wine glass. Awkward.

Theo then announces a surprise mini-break which just happens to clash with Summer’s gift. Todd dares to smile… until Theo shuts him down with one look.

Spilled orange juice, hidden bruises, and Billy’s growing concern push Todd closer to breaking point. But it’s the New Year’s Eve chaos that gives him his chance. When Theo’s distracted by a phone call, Todd finally bolts. Freedom at last… or is Theo’s voicemail enough to reel him back in?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

