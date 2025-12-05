Coronation Street ITVX episode unveils Todd’s cunning pushback against manipulative Theo

Todd Grimshaw quietly launched his own undercover mission in today’s ITVX Coronation Street early drop (Friday, December 5), deciding it was time to gather solid proof against controlling Theo.

After slipping out under the guise of a quick shop run, Todd returned armed with brand-new covert cameras and began secretly wiring up the flat. With Theo growing more unnerving by the day, Todd’s finally fighting back and doing it smart.

The whole episode cleverly set up next week’s much-hyped, never-before-attempted special… and it’s looking like things are about to explode in spectacular Weatherfield fashion.

Billy was concerned about Todd (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street ITVX episode sees Theo lash out

Today, Theo gifted Todd an exercise bike. But, when Billy and Summer spotted the couple carrying the large box into the flat, they were concerned about the cut on Todd’s face.

He went along with the story that he’d been partying too hard in London, but they thought it was really out-of-character for him. And, it was considering that it didn’t happen.

In the flat, Theo then received some bad news as Danielle stormed round and informed him that she was taking the kids to Tenerife for Christmas.

He tried to act fine about it with her but instead took his anger out on Todd behind closed doors instead.

When Todd finally had enough of Theo’s behaviour, he told him he was heading out. But, in another bid to control him, Theo then pushed the exercise bike to the ground and started smacking himself.

Todd tried to comfort Theo as he listened to him apologise for his behaviour, admitting that he didn’t know who he was anymore or what was happening to him.

Todd bought a camera (Credit: ITV)

Todd plots to take down Theo in Coronation Street

Todd clocked Theo’s latest performance straight away but pretended to be all worried and caring, assuring him he’d just pop out for dinner bits and firmly suggesting Theo stay put and ‘rest.’

Out on his little escape run, Todd bumped into Billy, who coaxed him into a quick pint at the Rovers. Over drinks, Todd confided that Theo’s ‘mental health wobble’ was getting worse and things had been rocky since he’d lost his job.

But Theo, having slunk out of the flat, spotted them together and bolted back home before he could be seen. When Todd eventually returned, bags in hand, he conveniently ‘forgot the red wine.’ Theo immediately volunteered to nip out for it, leaving Todd to warm the hotpots… and hatch his next move.

While Theo was out, Todd then made the game-changing move of placing some in-home surveillance cameras in the flat without Theo knowing. But, could this finally give him the evidence he needs against abusive Theo? Please!

