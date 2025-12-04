In Coronation Street spoilers for December 15-19, Todd and Theo’s special ‘never-been-done-before’ episode is due to air.

Elsewhere, Will and Megan’s cosy time in bed gets interrupted by Ben.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for December 15-19.

1. Todd and Theo’s special episode in Coronation Street December spoilers

In a gripping one-strand special, the police hit the Street after a domestic incident is reported at Todd and Theo’s flat.

The episode unfolds through hidden cameras, CCTV and police bodycams, revealing unsettling flashbacks of what really happened.

As the truth pieces itself together, fans are left wondering, will Theo’s abuse finally be exposed?

2. Will and Megan are close to being rumbled

Will admits to Bernie he has no mates, so she ropes in Brody – much to Will’s annoyance. As Megan gives Will extra attention, Daniel notices Will is clearly smitten.

On his birthday, Ben and Eva act too busy to celebrate, leaving Will feeling pushed aside. When Megan later spends time with him, Will confuses support for something more.

As the family prepares a surprise, Steve spots Will heading into Chariot Square, and when Ben tracks him down, what he finds leaves everyone shocked and alarmed.

3. Dee-Dee breaks some big news to her family

Dee-Dee tells Ed she’s landed a new job, and he’s thrilled, organising a celebration at the bistro. But her second surprise leaves Ed, Michael and James stunned.

Later on, when James fails to turn up for the meal, Dee-Dee’s excitement quickly turns to disappointment.

4. George worries about Todd in Coronation Street December spoilers

Todd tidies the wreckage from the night before, still unsure what really went down. When Bernie mentions she saw the flat in chaos, George starts to worry.

Todd and Theo plaster on smiles and host George and Christina for lunch, pretending everything’s fine. George then surprises Todd with a job offer – but will he take it?

And when George hints he knows about the argument, with Bernie’s comments backing it up, how long can their cover story hold?

5. Abi wants answers

James cringes as he rereads the message he drunkenly sent Carl and quickly tells him to forget it ever happened. But when Carl admits he’s lost his phone, James warns him he’d better pray Abi doesn’t find it.

Carl eventually tracks it down, but not before Abi peeks at the screen. With the truth dangling in front of her, Carl’s left scrambling to explain himself.

6. Joanie’s not so merry Christmas in Coronation Street December spoilers

Joanie and Shanice land in hot water when they’re caught trying to pinch a bottle of prosecco from the corner shop. Later, Sally and Tim treat the girls to a cosy Christmas breakfast, but the peace doesn’t last.

When Joanie mentions being invited to a party, Sally bans it, insisting the girl’s a bad influence and that Fiz and her kids are due over.

Furious, Joanie snaps. As Fiz arrives, Joanie erupts into a full-blown tantrum and, declaring she’ll never replace her mum Lou Michaelis, sends the Christmas tree crashing down.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

