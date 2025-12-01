Coronation Street follow-up: Todd trapped under Theo’s control, with James Cartwright shutting down redemption hopes

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Monday, December 1), Theo was back to his old manipulative manoeuvres, shooing Todd into lockdown inside the flat. With Todd still sporting a nasty gash across his cheek, Theo was desperate to stop anyone on the cobbles from putting two and two together, especially if it added up to him.

Determined to control the narrative, Theo insisted Todd stay hidden while he trotted off to spin an almighty lie to the poor souls worrying about his sudden disappearance…

Todd isolated himself from his loved ones in Coronation Street

Tonight on the cobbles, Todd Grimshaw was all set to pop round and check on Summer after her recent scare until Theo swiftly shut that idea down. Claiming he didn’t want anyone ‘getting the wrong impression’ about Todd’s nasty facial injury, Theo insisted it was safer for Todd to keep out of sight until the cut stopped looking so suspicious.

Todd agreed to stick to the story he’d fed the hospital doctor and keep Theo’s name firmly out of it. But once Theo left, Todd found himself skulking around the flat, sneaking glances through the curtains to see if his puppet master was on the way back.

Unfortunately for him, Summer happened to spot a figure inside the flat and naturally assumed it was Todd. A bit awkward, considering Theo’s been telling everyone Todd’s supposedly living it up in London…

Theo and Todd’s mates then worried that a burglar had entered the flat, insisting on investigating alongside Theo.

Theo managed to get there first to warn Todd to hide in the bedroom before making out that whoever had entered through the open door must’ve scarpered off with their laptop.

Summer suggested that they check the in-house security CCTV footage but Theo told her it was broken so wouldn’t be of any use.

Theo had once again successfully managed to cover his tracks, and isolate Todd even further from his mates.

James Cartwright admits Theo will ‘never learn’ in abuse storyline

Now, Theo Silverton star James Cartwright has teased that there’s no going back for Theo as far as redemption is concerned. He believes that he’s too far into his villain arc to change his ways.

Speaking to the Metro, actor James Cartwright said: “I’m a big believer in rehabilitation, in second chances.

“But I think that what we’re seeing now is a pattern of behaviour from Theo which he seems incapable of learning from. It’s been this gradual escalation where the pressure has just been upped and upped, like boiling the toad.

“Theo has just upped the temperature one degree at a time. The further you get down a road with a relationship like this, you start to feel a bit embarrassed, and so you start to make excuses for their behaviour. This is where Theo is sitting at the moment which is a very dangerous position for Todd.”

So, with this in mind, fans can only hope that Theo eventually gets his comeuppance.

