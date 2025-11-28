Mon, Dec 1 Coronation Street spoilers: Todd isolates himself, and Lisa begs for a second chance

In Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, December 1, Debbie steps forward with an emotional address, revealing to the crowd that she has been diagnosed with dementia.

Meanwhile, Todd disappears from sight, following directions given by Theo.

Here’s a look at what to expect in Monday’s Coronation Street.

Debbie admits the truth (Credit: ITV)

1. Debbie makes an announcement

Debbie runs through her Women in Business presentation, but she falters mid-practice. Carl gently reminds her that it’s perfectly fine to rely on her notes, then asks for her login details so he can sort out the staff payments.

When the moment comes, Debbie steps up to the podium, introduces herself… and freezes as her iPad locks. Unable to recall the password, she shuts it and takes a breath.

Speaking straight from the heart, she abandons the script and opens up about her dementia diagnosis – how it will shape the road ahead, and her resolve to face it head-on.

The crowd sits in stunned silence. What will their response be?

Todd isolates himself (Credit: ITV)

2. Todd isolates himself in Coronation Street spoilers

Theo convinces Todd to stay hidden in the flat, worried his injuries will spark gossip. Todd agrees, though reluctantly.

When Summer says Todd’s cancelled on her because he’s ‘gone to London,’ Theo keeps up the act. But Todd grows restless, peering out the window before ducking out of sight when someone looks up.

Later, Summer spots Theo in the pub and insists she saw movement in the flat, convinced it’s a burglar. Cornered, Theo promises to check. But with Gary and Ben demanding to tag along, is Theo’s web of lies about to unravel?

Shona goes snooping (Credit: ITV)

3. Shona turns detective

Roy’s flustered at work. When Nina reveals that Roy received a letter this morning which seemed to unnerve him, Shona decides to go through his post to get to the bottom of it. How will Roy react when he finds Shona rifling through his post?

Lisa wants Carla back (Credit: ITV)

4. Lisa wants to try again in Coronation Street spoilers

After the split, Lisa tells Carla she’s the one she truly wants. But will Carla buy it, or is this love story already over?

5. Asha settles in

Dev walks into the house with a jittery Asha by his side. When he hints she should rethink her paramedic training, will Asha stand her ground or crack under the pressure?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

