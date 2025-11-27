Absent face leaves Coronation Street fans uneasy in emotional Swarla storyline

Swarla called it quits in Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, November 26), but someone noticeably absent didn’t stick around to help mend any broken hearts.

Over at No.6, Carla – fed up after Lisa ditched her in favour of spending time with Becky Swain – decided it was time to hand over a metaphorical ‘ticket’ out of their romance.

But there’s another twist as a member of the household who should’ve been wrapped up in all this hasn’t appeared in the storyline for ages, even though they technically live under the same roof.

The end for Swarla in Coronation Street

Yesterday on the cobbles, Carla set up a lunch date with Lisa at the Chariot Square Hotel. This being her attempt to clear the air about everything going on with Becky.

Even after Carla stressed how important that chat was, Lisa bailed and chose to look after a supposedly tipsy Becky instead.

Once Becky was somewhat steadied, she, Lisa and Betsy settled in for a cosy takeaway night… right as Carla walked through the door and clocked the cheerful little scene.

Carla’s mood tanked instantly when she spotted Becky lounging around in Lisa’s dressing gown, and she wasted no time in demanding Becky make herself scarce.

Lisa then sided with Becky and failed to support her partner, with Carla then realising that Lisa wanted to be with Becky and return to her old life.

The kindest thing she could do for her was to let her go and be happy. Carla then gave a teary-eyed Lisa ‘a ticket out’ of their relationship and left the house, palming the upset detective off on Betsy and Becky.

Corrie fans worry about ‘missing’ character

Someone who hasn’t been present in the Swarla storyline recently is Ryan Connor. Since returning back from his trip to Ireland with Carla, he hasn’t been seen much.

Considering that Ryan lives at No.6, it’s bound to be a tad awkward now that Carla and Lisa have split. But, with Ryan not showing his face to support Carla, fans have grown worried about him and his whereabouts.

Taking to Reddit, one fan said: “But I am so confused about Ryan being MIA for all the Becky/Swarla drama since coming back from Ireland.

“The show made it a point of the 4 of them being a family unit after moving into #6. It was emphasized even more so with the proposal and Betsy’s 18th birthday. He was Cool DJ Uncle Ry Ry. He was even there making snarky remarks when Becky first showed up. But ever since he came back from Ireland, it is like they decided to drop that whole family unit buildup.

“I get how having Ryan around could change whatever dynamic they wanted to create between Becky/Betsy/Swarla. But why have him move in with them in the first place if they knew this storyline was coming?”

Another added: “He’s involved in Debbie’s story so he does pop up on screen. It is odd though, you think he’d be supporting his Aunt.”

A third fan complained: “I don’t know. I think they just make it up as they go along.”

