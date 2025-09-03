Coronation Street fan theory predicts unexpected romance for Glenda and Ryan

A new Coronation Street fan theory has called for Glenda Shuttleworth and Ryan Connor to embark on a romance.

Both characters have been single for quite a while and deserve some happiness with someone.

But, could the pair actually be the perfect match for each other?

It’s about time Glenda was given a love interest (Credit: ITV)

Glenda and Ryan’s love lives in Coronation Street

Glenda Shuttleworth hasn’t had a proper relationship on the cobbles, with her last fling being with Michael Bailey.

However, that was extremely short-lived, with Glenda not having any romance for quite some time.

She’s currently busy working behind the bar at the Rovers, putting her effort into hosting fun themed nights for the Weatherfield punters.

Ryan Connor is also currently single. Over the last few years he’s most notably dated Daisy Midgeley and also Crystal but he’s now solo once more.

Finding himself a flat to stay in after Carla moved out of hers, Ryan was invited to live with Carla, Lisa and Betsy at Number 6 once they’d moved in.

But, could a relationship with a popular Weatherfield barmaid change the dynamic slightly?

Ryan and Glenda could be great together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Glenda and Ryan romance

With both Glenda and Ryan single, one Coronation Street fan reckons they should get together and could be a great match for each other.

Taking to X, one fan wrote: “I’m going to throw this out there but what about a Ryan and Glenda love connection? What’s the age difference between them? Who cares, they’re both adults.”

Glenda and Ryan’s energies could certainly complement each other if they were to give each other a chance. But, could fans soon find themselves shipping them as an item?

Read more: Coronation Street follow-up: As Theo abuses Todd, Gareth Pierce admits storyline ‘gets worse’

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Coronation Street Insider now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.