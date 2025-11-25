Coronation Street star Vicky Myers hints Lisa will finally unmask Becky’s dark side

Becky Swain is pulling out all the stops to claw her way back into Lisa’s life on Coronation Street – but star Vicky Myers has hinted that Becky’s downfall is fast approaching.

On screen, Becky has gone as far as moving into No.6 in her bid to win Lisa over. Yet living so close could prove to be her undoing, as keeping her web of lies intact becomes harder by the day.

Becky moved into No.6 (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain made No.6 her home in Coronation Street

Becky is pulling every trick in the book to claw her way back into her family’s good graces and to push Carla Connor out of the frame. Pulling on her wife’s emotions, she’s determined to win Lisa back, no matter the cost.

Scheming comes naturally to Becky, and this week she turned up at No.6 with another shocking claim – fresh death threats, this time delivered in the form of a funeral wreath. It was a chilling stunt that left the household rattled.

Fearing for her mum’s safety, Betsy insisted Becky should move into the family home.

Carla felt cornered and agreed to the move on a temporary basis. But, this might’ve been an awful decision.

There’s no telling just how far Becky will be willing to go to play happy families. But, by the threats she’s currently dishing out to Costello and his daughter, Carla should be scared. She’s the only person who seems to see through Becky’s lies. But, how long will it take before Lisa joins her in being suspicious?

Lisa starts to question Becky’s integrity (Credit: ITV)

Vicky Myers hints at downfall of Becky Swain

Everyone loves to see a soap villain suffer the consequences of their actions in the end. And, according to actress Vicky Myers, this could happen rather soon.

Speaking to the Mirror about Lisa’s doubts over Becky’s story, Vicky shared: “There are definitely some doubts creeping in because Becky’s story doesn’t add up with how freely she’s walking around. I think we saw that on Halloween when she said, ‘aren’t you supposed to be undercover. Aren’t you supposed to be keeping a low profile?’

“So obviously those things are a definite question mark for Lisa, because she’s a detective and she used to be a very good one. But again, with that, she knows that the order’s come from above and she’s aware of this gang and how notorious they are.”

She then teased that Becky could get her comeuppance, sharing: “Credit to Amy [Cudden, who plays Becky], she’s playing a fantastic villain with such subtlety and nuances and she’s a brilliant wind up merchant. She’s a great character to play but everyone loves it when the villain gets their comeuppance so let’s hope that is the case.”

